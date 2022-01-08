Human trafficking continues to be a public health concern in Tennessee, according to state officials.
Through mid-December 2021, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Human Trafficking Hotline had received 1,185 tips or leads related to human trafficking concerns.
This January, which is recognized as National Human Trafficking Awareness Month, the Tennessee Department of Health encourages Tennesseans to learn risk factors, red flags and resources for human trafficking that could help save a life.
“Human trafficking continues to affect every corner of our state,” said Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey, MD, MBA, FAAP. “It is important we take every opportunity to raise awareness of human trafficking and identify victims and perpetrators quickly. Human trafficking happens in all communities, rural and urban, and often in ways many of us would not suspect. I am proud of the work our health department and leaders across Tennessee state government have done to combat this growing crisis.”
The following signs may indicate that a person is the victim of human trafficking:
• Unable to come and go as desired
• Unpaid or paid very little or only through tips for his/her work
• Excessively long and/or unusual work hours
• Not allowed breaks or subjected to unusual restrictions at work
• Few or no personal possessions and/or identification documents
• Lack of control of his/her own money
• Not allowed to speak for him/herself
• Numerous inconsistencies in his/her stories
• Fear, anxiety, nervousness, depression, paranoia, submissive behaviors
• Signs of physical and/or sexual abuse, physical restraint, confinement or torture
Anyone who thinks they may know someone who needs help or have met a potential victim of human trafficking can contact the Tennessee Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-855-558-6484 or text “BeFree” to 233722.
For more information on human trafficking, visit https://www.acf.hhs.gov/otip/about/what-is-human-trafficking
New laws in Tennessee have been passed every year since 2011 to assist victims of human trafficking and increase punitive action against traffickers. Learn more about these laws at https://ithastostop.com/
National Human Trafficking Awareness Day is recognized each year on Jan. 11. Anyone interested in helping to raise awareness of human trafficking can take photos wearing blue and sharing them on social media, using the hashtag #WearBlueDayTN.
For more information on the Blue Campaign, visit https://www.dhs.gov/blue-campaign/wearblueday
