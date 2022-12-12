A man allegedly took a shot at a relative and then led officers on a manhunt “spanning across several miles” before being arrested last week.
On Dec. 3 at just past 9 a.m., McMinn County Sheriff’s Department deputies were called out to a residence on County Road 20 in reference to a shot being fired.
When they arrived, MCSD Deputy Doug Benton talked with the alleged victim who said that she was awakened by her security system and found a man — identified as her relative, Bryan David Jones, 49, of Calhoun — standing on her porch. He then reportedly tore the camera off the wall and tossed it aside.
The woman then went to the door and found Jones heading to the road. When she tried to talk with him, she claimed he responded by asking if “you want some more you (expletive) (expletive)” and then raised a rifle and fired a shot.
The bullet reportedly cut through the wall about head high, slicing through an interior pole and then embedding into the back wall. The woman then retreated inside to locate her grandson before reportedly passing out. Her grandson was able to wake her up and she called 911 at that point.
As deputies were processing the scene, they found Jones “walking back down County Road 20 with the rifle still slung over his shoulder.” So, they headed toward him with their blue lights on and Jones allegedly took off over a bridge and toward a marshy area. When deputies told him to come out and not make things worse, he allegedly responded “(expletive) you, it’s already bad.”
After that, he took off further into the wooded, marshy area and deputies held off following until a McMinn County drone unit and Bradley County K-9 unit arrived on scene.
Benton noted that the ensuing manhunt for Jones took “several hours, spanning across several miles” and it included talking with Jones’ family members and residents in the community. During the search, they reportedly learned that he had stopped at a house and left off his gun and ammunition before taking off again.
When they eventually found him, he reportedly continued to cuss at them and refuse to comply, hiding out in a field of high briars behind a pond. A few deputies were able to make contact with him and, when it allegedly appeared he was running again, a K-9 was released on him.
The dog caught Jones and took him down, allowing officers to take him into custody. He was transported to Starr Regional Medical Center’s Athens campus to be treated for the dog bite.
He was later booked into the McMinn County Justice Center on charges of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and resisting arrest.
