The Athens Public Works Department announces the following:
Due to mechanical issues, the residential refuse collection routes may be delayed. If your tote is not collected on your designated pick-up day, leave it curbside to be picked up the following business day.
Residential customers may call 423-744-2749 for updates on the routes.
For more information, contact the Public Works Department at 423-744-2745.
•
The Athens Public Works Department announces the following street closures:
• Parking spaces 102, 103, 104 and 105 on Madison Avenue, from White Street to Jackson Street, on Monday, Nov. 7, from 7 a.m. until 5:30 p.m.
• Madison Avenue, from White Street to Jackson Street, on Tuesday, Nov. 8, from 5:30 until 11:30 p.m.
• Parking spaces 102, 103, 104 and 105 on Madison Avenue, from White Street to Jackson Street, on Wednesday, Nov. 9, from 7 a.m. until 5:30 p.m.
The purpose of this closing is the McMinn County Election Commission’s election supply pick up and drop off and election returns.
Motorists are advised to use extreme caution and watch for traffic signage, workers, and pedestrians. Motorists should allocate additional time for traffic delays when traveling in this area.
For more information, contact the Public Works Department at 423-744-2745.
•
The McMinn Senior Activity Center will hold a safe alternative for trick-or-treating on Halloween, Monday, Oct. 31, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. The center has a covered front porch in case of rain.
The McMinn Senior Activity Center is located at 205 McMinn Avenue in Athens. Call 423-745-6830 for more information.
•
Decatur Mayor Jeremy Bivens and Police Chief Monty Rowland want to encourage Decatur citizens to trick or treat in the community safely.
Chief Rowland said, “Be safe as you travel in the Main Street and Meadowview area because traffic will be congested.”
Mayor Bivens added, “We want to allow our children to celebrate Halloween in a safe way. We would love for us to have a crowd at Decatur’s Downtown Halloween event.”
The 2022 Decatur Downtown Halloween Night event will be held on Monday, Oct. 31, from 6 to 8 p.m. on the Meigs County Courthouse square.
•
The Athens Public Works Department announces the following street closure:
The areas to be affected are parking spaces 161, 162 and 163 on Madison Avenue, from White Street to Jackson Street, and parking spaces 109, 110 and 111 on White Street, from Madison Avenue to Bank Street. These closures will last until Thursday, Nov. 17, at 5 p.m. The purpose of this closure is for building remodeling.
Motorists are advised to use extreme caution and watch for traffic control signage, pedestrians, and work crews. Motorists should allocate additional time for traffic delays when traveling in this area.
For more information, contact the Public Works Department at 423-744-2745.
•
The Athens Public Works Department announces the following street closures:
• Madison Avenue, from Church Street to Green Street
• Washington Avenue, from Church Street to Green Street
• Hornsby Street, from Church Street to Green Street
• White Street, from College Street to Bank Street
• Jackson Street, from College Street to Highway 30
• Long Street, from Washington Avenue to Madison Avenue
• Baxter Street, from Washington Avenue to Highway 30
These closures will be on Monday, Oct. 31, from 5:30 until 8:30 p.m. Due to early voting, this closing time has been changed. The purpose of this closing is for the 2022 Downtown Halloween.
Detours will be posted. Motorists are advised to use extreme caution and watch for detour and traffic control signage, pedestrians, and work crews. Motorists should allocate additional time for traffic delays when traveling in this area.
For more information, contact the Public Works Department at 423-744-2745.
•
Athens Elks Lodge #1927 will hold its 2nd Annual Halloween Bash fundraiser on Saturday, Oct. 29, from 7 p.m. to midnight.
Proceeds will be used for the “Shop with an Elk” children’s program - a program where Elks members take children shopping for presents.
The Halloween Bash will take place at Elks Lodge #1927, located at 109 N. Hill Street in Athens. This will be a public event for adults 21 and older. There will be live music by Gray Beard, a costume contest, raffles and door prizes. It is a cash-only event and has a $15 entry fee, which includes dinner.
If you have any questions, email bpoe1927@comcast.net
•
Meigs County will hold its annual Veterans Day Celebration on Friday, Nov. 11, at 11 a.m. in front of the Meigs County Courthouse.
All community members are invited to attend in support of veterans.
In the case of inclement weather, the event will be held at the county fairgrounds pavilion.
•
The Athens Parks and Recreation Department has announced that tickets are on sale for the 30th Annual Mother Son Dance to be held on Nov. 5 in the McMinn County High School cafeteria.
The dance will begin at 6:30 p.m. and there are 500 tickets available. Tickets are $10 per attendee and can be purchased online at athenstn.gov/parks or in the Parks and Recreation office.
Photos are also available for purchase; the package includes two 5x7s and four wallets for $14.
All tickets are now digital and will be sent by email after purchase. They can either be printed or scanned from the purchaser’s mobile device at the door. Tickets are available for purchase until they are sold out, including on dance day, however, no tickets will be sold at the door.
“We are thrilled to be celebrating the 30th anniversary of the Mother Son Dance. This evening will be another special night for mothers and sons to make lasting memories and continue a tradition that means so much to our community,” stated Austin Fesmire, director of Parks and Recreation.
For more information, contact the Office of Parks & Recreation at 423-744-2700, opt. 3.
•
The Athens Public Works Department announces leaf vacuum season:
Loose leaf collection routes will begin on Monday, Nov. 7, at 7 a.m. If you would like your leaves to be collected, rake them three to five feet from the edge of the road as soon as they fall to the ground. Do not place leaves in the road, in drainage ditches, or on sidewalks. Doing so creates hazards for motorists and pedestrians, and risks clogging up storm drains that could result in flooding.
In areas where there are sidewalks, leaves should be placed behind the sidewalk and leaf crews will pick them up. Do not place leaves around or behind obstacles such as mailboxes, trees, fences, poles, yard decorations and vehicles. Leaf piles around or behind obstacles will not be picked up by the leaf crews, as the leaf vacuum may potentially damage the obstacle.
Do not place leaves on water meter lids, sewer caps, manhole covers, or sewer clean out plugs. Placing leaves on utility covers may cause damage to the leaf vacuum equipment and delay service to residents.
Additionally, leaves will not be picked up on a call-in basis. Leaf crews will work in specified zones throughout the city. Once they complete a zone, they will move on to the next zone in the series. Once crews complete all zones once, they will start back at the first zone and go through all zones a second time.
For information on which zone the leaf crews are currently working or to find out your zone, visit www.athenstn.gov/publicworks
As an alternative and for faster service, you are encouraged to bag your leaves and the Public Works Department will collect them on the regular brush/junk route.
If you have any further questions about leaf season, call the Public Works Department at 423-744-2745.
•
The Athens Public Works Department announces the following street closure:
The areas to be affected are the sidewalk and parking spaces 5 and 6, and the loading zone on Jackson Street, from Green Street to Madison Avenue. This closure will last until Monday, Oct. 31, at 4:30 p.m. The purpose of this closure is for building remodeling. This closing is continuous throughout the project.
Motorists are advised to use extreme caution and watch for detour and traffic control signage, pedestrians, and work crews. Motorists should allocate additional time for traffic delays when traveling in this area.
For more information, contact the Public Works Department at 423-744-2745.
