As Calhoun’s River Town Festival Days progresses, the next event is set to raise funds for the local elementary school.
Earlier this year, it was announced that Calhoun’s annual summertime River Town Festival would be changed to a series of events beginning in the spring and stretching to the end of the summer. The first event happened near the end of March and the second will take place on April 15.
That’s when River Town’s “Run to the River” event will kick off at 8 a.m. The 1K/5K will benefit Calhoun Elementary School’s trip to Washington D.C., the first for members of the school in 20 years.
Proceeds from the event will go toward necessities and expenses for those going on the trip.
The “Run to the River” will feature both a run and a walk, beginning at Calhoun School, going along Sherwood Avenue and left onto Main Street, which is a portion of the Trail of Tears.
Once on Main Street, participants will head to Cherokee Crossing, with the 1K ending at the Hiwassee Blueway dock while the 5K will continue along the Hiwassee River to Hiwassee Baptist Church.
Transportation will be provided from both end points back to Calhoun School.
Once complete, the event will feature awards presented to people in three age divisions with an opportunity to win a grand prize of a two-night stay at Hiwassee Acres. Registration for the event is $25 and participants who commit prior to April 11 will receive a free T-shirt.
For registration information, interested parties can visit calhounrivertown.com on the festival link or calhounminks.com
Events still to come during this year’s festival include:
• “Beat the Heat” takes place on May 12 at the Hiwassee Meadowlands. The public is invited to a free cookout and cornhole tournament sponsored by the Calhoun Volunteer Fire Department. A variety of games and activities will be available for children and the fire department will be accepting donations.
• “Keep It Cool” sponsored by the Calhoun Public Library takes place on June 9 with a homemade ice cream contest and introduces the Summer Reading Program for all children. Attendees to the event will have the opportunity to sample each entrant’s homemade ice cream and place their vote for the best one. Ice cream will flow throughout the park that night and everyone can sample different ice creams, create floats, sundaes and banana splits. Other activities will also be available, including a movie on the big screen in the park pavilion in addition to reading time for children and free books to all children attending.
• “Rollin’ on the River” takes place on July 15 and is a day of events on the Hiwassee River, including the Duck Race for Charity, rubber duck float, cardboard boat regatta, fishing and photo contest, river excursions on the “Hiwassee Queen” and kayak and canoe tours to the Hidden Meadows lake and wildlife area. Events will begin at 9 a.m. and continue into the afternoon. A host of prizes are available this day to participants, including a chance to win a two night stay at Hiwassee Acres on the Hiwassee River for those who purchase a duck in the charity race.
• “Back to School Splash” on Aug. 4 concludes the River Town Days with a free cookout at the Hiwassee Meadowlands with water slides and games for children. Those attending are encouraged to bring school supplies to be donated to Calhoun Elementary.
Complete information and applications to all festival events and contests can be found at www.calhounrivertown.com on the River Town Festival link. More details about each event will be forthcoming as they are announced.
