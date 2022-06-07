McMinn County Schools has initiated its four-week summer camp program, which takes place across many schools throughout the county.
According to McMinn County Schools Learning Loss Specialist Jennifer Walker, the summer camp programs for McMinn County Schools started last Friday.
“We are so excited. This is such a good opportunity for our kids and teachers,” Walker said. “We felt that it went really well last summer and we have received some pretty good feedback that students were able to learn a lot, so we are just thankful to be able to do it again this year.”
First enrollment invitations were distributed around the end of March with other invitations following suit after.
“We have a camp at all of our elementary schools, which is seven schools, and one high school camp as well,” she noted. “We also have a site director at each location. All of the site directors got together and decided on a county wide theme, so each site will focus on Tennessee, the history of Tennessee, the products made here and more concerning our local community.”
Walker believes the camps are very important due to the impact COVID has had on many students.
“This give us an opportunity to focus on things that students may have missed over the past few years,” Walker said. “We will be spending quite a bit of time every day also going over a lot of skills that they might have missed, especially in reading and math, so they will spend time every day in reading and math lessons.”
Walker noted that the camps are not intended to be used for remedial lessons, instead the focus of the camp is to help the students involved develop skills necessary for their upcoming grade level.
“We are not going back and reviewing old material, instead we are focusing on things the students will need to do well in their upcoming grade level,” she stated. “This is to the benefit of the children and to our staff because we have a lot of staff that will be working this summer. I believe the largest benefit is that it gives the teachers time to work with students in smaller groups so they can perfect their craft.”
Walker noted they had roughly 750 students enrolled in the summer camp program spread through the eight schools involved, as of the middle of last week.
“The high school participating in the camp is not required by the state, it is something that McMinn County had decided to do in addition to what the state had provided funding for,” she expressed. “We are doing a two-week camp for upcoming 9th grade students.”
The camp program for the upcoming high school students will follow the same path as the other camps, with the goal focused on teaching the students material to help them for their upcoming grade level.
“A wonderful group of high school teachers have come together and planned a phenomenal couple of weeks with these students,” Walker said. “They are going to be doing some really fun STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) projects, they will be doing music and much more, so we are super excited for the stuff they are going to do there and the thing we love about it is that the high school teachers got together and planned it themselves by coming up with an idea of things they thought these students would need coming into high school.”
Bus transportation and meals are also being provided to students who attend the summer camps.
Anyone interested in having their child attend the summer camp programs can contact their child’s school or McMinn County High School for more information.
