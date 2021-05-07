Shaw Industries Group, Inc., which has a local branch in Decatur, has released its 12th annual sustainability report, highlighting its efforts amid a tumultuous year where communities everywhere faced the fear and uncertainty that came with COVID-19.
“Our history of focusing on people and the planet was instrumental in our ability to navigate the challenges of 2020 — including a global pandemic, social unrest and intense political tension,” said Kellie Ballew, Shaw’s vice president of global sustainability. “Our unwavering focus on people at the heart of it all — what we call sustain[HUMAN]ability — allowed us to make continued progress even during the most challenging times.”
In addition to operational metrics that Shaw’s annual corporate sustainability report typically highlights, this year’s report includes an overview of Shaw’s COVID-19 response, calls out the market’s heightened focus on cleanability and material health, as well as Shaw’s strategic focus on people and the planet.
“For many of us, 2020 was the most challenging year we have ever faced — personally and professionally — but through it all, Shaw upheld and advanced our 20-year commitment to sustainability, delving deeper into how we can positively affect the wellbeing of people and the planet,” said Tim Baucom, Shaw president and CEO. “I’ve never been more proud to work for Shaw and, as I enter my new role of CEO, I’m excited and energized to continue to work alongside my colleagues worldwide who put people at the heart of sustainability.” To read Shaw’s 2020 Sustainability Report, visit shawinc.com/2020sustainabilityreport
