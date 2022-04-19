A Book Presentation Tea and Reception to honor the contributions of Margaret Edds, a distinguished 1968 English honors graduate of Tennessee Wesleyan University, will be held on Wednesday, April 20, from 4-5 p.m. in the TWU library cafe.
Jim Thompson, TWU professor emeritus, and Dr. Vant Hardaway, minister, TWU graduate, and TWU board member, will speak at the reception.
Edds has published several university press books and has a forthcoming title. She is retired from a career in political journalism in Virginia.
Thompson said: “I have studied five ‘nonfiction’ books that are the work of Margaret Edds, a former TWC student, who graduated in 1968 and is now retired. Her 38-year career was in journalism, with emphasis on Civil Rights, Politics, and Social Justice. Margaret is held in high regard. ‘We Face The Dawn,’ her latest book, is a dualbiography of two distinguished black lawyers whose reputations led them to participation in the most significant legal case of the 20th Century, Brown v. Board of Education. This should be in everyone’s history collection.”
Edds’ books include: “We Face the Dawn,” “Finding Sara: A Daughter’s Journey,” “An Expendable Man: The Near-Execution of Earl Washington Jr.,” “Claiming the Dream: The Victorious Campaign of Douglas Wilder of Virginia,” “Free at Last: What Really Happened When Civil Rights Came to Southern Politics,” and “Forthcoming: What the Eyes Can’t See: Ralph Northam, Black Resolve, and a Racial Reckoning in Virginia.”
