CapStar Bank, a subsidiary of CapStar Financial Holdings (NASDAQ: CSTR), recently presented contributions to help fund two projects in the Athens area, including commitments to Tennessee Wesleyan University (TWU) and the Athens Area Council for the Arts (AACA).
The TWU donation will be used to fund baseball field renovations and the installation of artificial turf.
“CapStar’s commitment to service and civic responsibility is driven by our mission to support and strengthen our communities,” said Shane Sewell, CapStar’s Athens Area Market president. “Tennessee Wesleyan and its nationally-renowned baseball program are important cornerstones of Athens and represent the friendly city well.”
CapStar also made a commitment toward establishment of the new Linda B. McGill Music Wing at the Athens Area Council for the Arts.
“We are grateful for the opportunity to honor Ms. McGill’s vast contributions to education, music and the arts in McMinn County in a meaningful way that will continue to enrich our community,” said Sewell.
