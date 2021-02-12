The Athens City Council is preparing to vote on a measure to enhance security and efficiency at the city’s public parks.
On Tuesday, the Council will consider an agreement with Wm. S. Trimble Company, Inc., for the purchase and installation of electronic door locks on all outside-facing park restrooms throughout the city.
The company was also selected for phase one of this project and has already installed the initial locks and software for the system.
“They happen to be part of a purchasing cooperative that complies with governmental procurement requirements applicable in the State of Tennessee,” explained Assistant to the City Manager James Gallup during Monday’s Council study session.
The total amount of the quote is just over $29,000. This item is already budgeted as a capital improvement for as much as $40,000, putting the bid well under the original budgeted amount.
The system allows the locks to be electronically timed to open at 7 a.m. and close at 11 p.m. each day.
“This will complete all of the outdoor restroom locks onto this system,” said Parks & Recreation Director Austin Fesmire on Monday.
“It’s something that we’re automating to cut down on the waste of staff time to do something that we can handle electronically,” added City Manager C. Seth Sumner.
Fesmire said the system has been tested over the last year on some sample locks and he has been pleased with the results.
The scope of the purchase agreement to be considered on Tuesday includes Ingleside Park, Prof Powers Park, Eco Park, the Athens Regional Park lake pavilion and concession stand restrooms, and the Eureka Trail Athens trailhead.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.