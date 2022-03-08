Women who served this country were honored on Friday at the Niota Depot during the annual Women’s Veterans Day event.
Hosted by the Alexander Keith Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) and the Pilot Club of Athens, the event recognizes the women in the local community who have joined the armed forces.
McMinn County Veteran Services Officer Susan Peglow, a veteran herself, opened the event by thanking everyone in attendance, but “most of all, I want to say thank you to our veterans,” she said.
Niota Mayor Lois Preece pointed out that the depot has been housing veterans for a long time, as graffiti can still be seen from both Union and Confederate soldiers.
“We’ve had veterans in here since 1854,” Preece said. “The veteran heritage in Niota goes back a long time. It’s a privilege for us to be able to do this for you.”
The anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which removed the restriction against women voting, was celebrated during 2020, as was the man who cast the decisive vote in favor — Niota’s Harry T. Burn.
State Rep. Mark Cochran (R-Englewood) now fills Burn’s seat and he was on hand at the event as well.
“To serve in Harry Burn’s seat exactly 100 years later … is very humbling,” he said. “I stand on the shoulders of giants. We hold the high ground as free men and women and you have sacrificed so much for that.”
U.S. Navy pilot veteran and current member of the Air Force National Guard Candace Wilson was the keynote speaker at the event and she gave a couple bits of advice to those in attendance.
Her first suggestion to people was “you just have to start.”
She said she had wanted to fly since she was 15 years old and made the decision to join the Navy while in college.
“I didn’t have any idea what I was doing other than I wanted to fly that thing off the carrier. I made an appointment in Nashville to talk with a Navy recruiter,” she said. “For young people coming out of high school and college today, there are so many opportunities.”
Because of that, she said there’s no way to know what the future might hold, so it’s important to just get going and see where the path leads.
“Just take one step,” she said. “I never would have made it through if I had looked at the big picture.”
The second bit of advice Wilson gave to those in attendance was that “everything happens for a reason.”
She relayed a story from early in her military career when she went for an eye exam while trying to become a pilot. She was in Navy Officer Candidate School (OCS) at the time and noted that “when you get there, you really don’t eat or sleep very much for the first couple days.”
As a result, her eye exam initially didn’t come back positive enough to allow her to be a pilot, but she persevered and was able to become her first choice — a pilot.
“God’s greatest blessings and opportunities come through the challenges we face,” she said. “Whatever that next step is, take it because there’s a reason for it.”
After becoming a pilot, Wilson flew in several combat situations, including off the USS Nimitz in Afghanistan in 2013.
She explained that, at the time, the convoys were dealing with roadside bombs and needed a way to identify them.
“I knew that’s something I could do something about,” Wilson said.
Navy planes have the ability to jam the signal of bombs in order to allow for safe passage past them, she explained.
“So I followed convoys for a few months and never had an explosion,” she said.
Wilson thanked the female veterans in attendance for their work in opening a path in the military for women today.
“I was fortunate to join the Navy after ceilings had been shattered and roads paved,” she said. “You moved mountain after mountain to make way for people like me.”
She said her time in the military was a “very, very good experience.”
“Thanks to a lot of the women in this room, I didn’t face the hostile interactions I’m sure many of you did,” she noted.
Wilson also discussed the Swift Museum at the McMinn County Airport and its importance to her, as her grandfather started it and her mother served as the director for a time.
“If you have not been to the Swift Museum, you need to go,” she said. “Swift was a big part of me and who I am. I would not be flying today if not for that.”
