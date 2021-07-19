Construction is nearing completion on half of one floor, while it’s getting revved up in another part of the Athens City consolidated school building.
During the Monday, July 12 meeting of the Athens City School Board, Facilities and Attendance Supervisor Bob Owens updated the board members on the construction project at the current site of City Park School.
The construction will create one building housing two schools — Athens City Primary School, for grades Pre-K through 2nd, and Athens City Intermediate School, for grades 3-5.
The plans have been for the school to be ready to open for the beginning of the 2023-2024 school year.
“The Pre-K walls are complete,” Owens told the board members. “That is ready for the pre-cast concrete structures that sit on what will become the floor for the second story.”
He added that work has now shifted up a grade level on that portion of the building.
“They about have the office areas complete and they took all the scaffolding down and they’re starting to add on walls in the first grade classrooms,” Owens explained. “The goal is by the first of August for the Pre-K through two wing to be finished on the first floor. Then they’ll bring a crane in and start setting those floors, then they’ll be able to start on the building’s second story.”
The other wing of the building, which will house the 3rd through 5th grade portion, is much earlier in the construction process.
“They’re pouring pads in the kitchen area, STEM rooms, art rooms and the corridor where the kitchen leads to the dining room in the three through five wing,” Owens noted.
Other preparations for the building of the walls are ongoing on that side of the building, as well.
“They’re putting in footers in the three through five wing, the west side classrooms are poured,” he said. “They’re working on the east side hallway and then they’ll be building classrooms on the east side of the three through five wing.”
Owens said progress is moving fast because of the diligent work of the crews on site.
“The masons are incredible, they’re working six days a week,” he said, adding that they’ve “got people working with them” to help ensure sewer and water lines and wiring are properly installed as they progress.
He added that so far only one issue has cropped up during the construction and plans are being developed to attempt to solve it.
Near the intersection of Keith Lane and Crestway Drive, he said a “void” in the ground is being dealt with.
“They’re not calling it a sinkhole. It’s basically a void in the ground where there’s a lot of rock and stuff about 12 feet in depth,” he said. “When they dug that out and started getting ready to put the box culvert in, we had all this rain and water just disappeared in the ground.”
That led them to bring in a concrete truck on Friday, July 9 to attempt to fill the void.
“Well, all the rain we had this weekend (July 9-11) filled that void up to even with Keith Lane,” he said. “There was a lot of pressure on it and it just pushed that void open and all that water disappeared.”
He said a water pump has now been brought in to attempt to deal with the void.
“I wouldn’t be surprised if, as they finish this drain line going down Crestway, that we don’t run into something else like this,” he said.
