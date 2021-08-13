The deadline for submitting an application for Leadership McMinn is drawing near.
Applications for Leadership McMinn’s Class of 2021-2022 are currently available and will be accepted through Friday, Aug. 20. The program, sponsored by the Athens Area Chamber of Commerce, is a way to learn about the community and make personal and business contacts.
More than 600 people have graduated from Leadership McMinn since the program’s inception in 1988.
The class will start in September, meeting one day a month for nine months. Each month, the Leadership McMinn class meets to explore different aspects of leadership and various challenges facing the community.
Session topics include: local industry, government, criminal justice, history, community services, healthcare and volunteer opportunities. The group of 25 individuals selected to participate is exposed to people, agencies, organizations, businesses and ideas within McMinn County.
“I learned so much about McMinn County by participating in this class and benefited greatly,” Victoria White of DENSO said. “I looked forward to each session as well as networking with my classmates. There was one common theme I took from each of our classes: people love living in McMinn County and are proud of the work we do here.” Anyone interested in applying can contact the chamber at 423-745-0334 or by e-mail at Julie@athenschamber.org
