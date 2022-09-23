The Athens Utilities Board is now complete once again after two appointments were made Thursday.
During the monthly Athens City Council meeting rescheduled to Thursday, Shirley Woodcock and Patti Greek were both named to the board after a bit of discussion. Woodcock was put on the board in a 4-1 vote, with Council Member Frances Witt McMahan in dissent, and Greek was unanimously appointed.
The appointments are to replace Bob Sevigny, who passed away recently, and Lisa Dotson, who stepped down from the board.
There was a good bit of discussion during last week’s council study session about a lengthy list of candidates and Greek and Woodcock emerged from it with consensus. However, Witt McMahan and Vice Mayor Mark Lockmiller supported Cynthia McCowan as one of their two candidates during the study session.
On Thursday, when Mayor Bo Perkinson called the matter to a motion, Council Member Jordan Curtis moved to place Woodcock into Sevigny’s seat, with a term that lasts until June 30, 2026, and Greek into Dotson’s seat, which expires June 30, 2023.
However, Witt McMahan asked that both seats be voted on separately, so Curtis withdrew his motion.
Witt McMahan made one final appeal for McCowan as her preferred candidate.
“She has experience with fossil and nuclear power,” Witt McMahan said of the former TVA employee. “She’s been serving in various different areas of the community. I would definitely like to bring Cynthia forward.”
After the motion withdrawal, Council Member Dick Pelley moved to appoint Woodcock to Sevigny’s seat and Lockmiller seconded it. That motion passed 4-1, with Witt McMahan dissenting.
Pelley then made another motion, this one to place Greek on the board in Dotson’s seat. Curtis seconded this one and then commented on it.
“This has probably been one of the most difficult decisions I’ve been faced with since being on this council,” he said. “We had a great number of applicants who were all very qualified.”
Lockmiller also commented, noting that he was “torn 50/50 between Patti and Cynthia.”
“I’m not going to say I’m not disappointed. I already spoke and said I support Patti and Cynthia, so I’m not torn between them,” Witt McMahan said. “I’d like to have both of them. My disappointment is that we constantly talk about diversity and I’m excited we have three females (candidates being discussed) to add to this board, which right now is an all-male board. But I think if we’re going to be really serious about diversity, we need to look at other areas of diversity. Take it however you want, that’s how I feel and that’s where I stand.”
Perkinson said he understands the argument Witt McMahan made and he sees various types of diversity for these types of positions.
“I look also at diversity on committees such as this as diversity of their jobs and what they bring as far as different schools of thought,” he said. “I understand what everybody’s said and I fully appreciate everything that’s been said.”
With that, Greek’s nomination passed 5-0.
