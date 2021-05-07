Several cases of thefts of catalytic converters from unoccupied vehicles in McMinn County has McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy concerned and he is seeking assistance from local residents.
According to Guy, seven incidents of catalytic converter thefts, most of which are church vans, have been reported to the sheriff’s office in 2021. Six of the incidents have occurred during the month of April.
“These thefts are difficult to catch as they are often committed in less than 60 seconds when done by someone with the right tools and knowledge,” he said.
Additional thefts have occurred in some of the cities in McMinn County.
On April 28, the Athens Police Department reported that several stolen catalytic converters had been found at a local auto body shop, as well as a stolen vehicle, drug paraphernalia and meth.
Catalytic converters are part of automobile exhaust systems and contain precious metals that thieves can sell to metal dealers or scrap yards. Guy said that any time recycled metal prices start to increase, these types of crimes start to be reported.
“There are a few things citizens and churches can do to reduce the chances of these thefts,” Guy said. “We advise that church vans be stored either in a secure, gated area, or at the home of a church member where the van can be monitored. Using video systems to monitor the vans also helps.”
He said those same ideas work for businesses as well.
“The same precautions can be taken by auto repair shops or similar businesses where vehicles are parked for long periods of time. Often, the theft goes unnoticed for days or weeks,” he explained.
The sheriff’s department continues to investigate the incidents and sharing video and information with local agencies. One suspect vehicle captured on security cameras reportedly appears to be a late model Honda 4-door, possibly blue or grey in color, with “Honda” on the upper windshield.
Anyone with information about these thefts can contact the sheriff’s department or reach out to Guy on social media.
