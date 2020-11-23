The McMinn County Education Foundation (MCEF) awards 6th, 7th and 8th grade students every year who have shown “outstanding leadership qualities at school and in the community.”

These students apply for this award by writing an essay about their future leadership goals and by having two adults write references for them. Ordinarily, these students are honored during a ceremony held in the spring at Tennessee Wesleyan University and taking part in TWU’s Day on Campus.

However, because of COVID 19, the students were presented with their T-shirts (sponsored by Sullins EyeCare), medals, certificates, coupons for a free Tasty King Donut and Mayfield Ice Cream, and a seal from McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy at their schools.

Editor’s note: All students listed in the photos received awards, but not all award winners are in the photos due to virtual schooling and transfers. A previous group of youth leaders were featured in the Friday, Nov. 20 edition of The DPA.

