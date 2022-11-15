On Saturday, Nov. 12, the Volunteer-Wauhatchie Chapter of the United States Daughters of 1812 dedicated a Veteran Marker at Timothy Meigs’ grave in the Old Garrison Cemetery near Dayton.
Afterward, they traveled to Calhoun, where they dedicated a Real Daughter Marker at Elizabeth Jane Meigs Hawk’s grave in the Calhoun Historic Community Cemetery.
Four direct descendants and their families were present to honor their ancestors even though the day was very cold and blustery. Frances Trew Campbell, Mort Trew, and Dudley Rowland are third great-grandchildren of Timothy and second great-grandchildren of Elizabeth. Scott Trew is a generation later, being Mort Trew’s son. The event served as a first meeting for the cousins, as the Trews and Dudley Rowland had not known of each other before the event.
The presiding officer was President Jan Owens Perry. The Colonel Benjamin Cleveland Chapter, Sons of the American Revolution, provided the Color Guard. Honorary State President Jo B. Hill brought greetings from the Tennessee State Society USD 1812. Rev. James H. Carter Jr. gave both invocation and benediction.
At the Old Garrison Cemetery, Chattanooga and Hamilton County Historian Linda Moss Mines spoke about the history of the cemetery which has been in use since 1807 and is named for the Old Hiwassee Garrison, which was near the area at that time. A great number of graves have no tombstones, and many are marked with plain field stones. Timothy is buried next to his father and mother.
Joe Bryan, president of the Charleston-Calhoun-Hiwassee Historical Society, gave the history of the Calhoun Historic Community Cemetery, located at 107 Church Street. The cemetery was established about 1819. Many Native American and early settler families are buried there, many in unmarked graves. Timothy’s daughter, Elizabeth Jane Meigs Hawk, is interred at Calhoun Historic Community Cemetery along with her mother, her husband, and her sister, Grace.
Phyllis Carter, Chapter Treasurer, researched and told the stories of Timothy Meigs and his daughter, Elizabeth.
Timothy was the youngest child of Return Jonathan Meigs and Grace (Starr) Meigs. He was born Sept. 28, 1782, in Middleton, Middlesex, Conn. His father was a colonel during the Revolutionary War. In 1791, the family moved to Ohio when Timothy was about nine years old. His father served as state governor. The family next moved to Tennessee in 1801 where Timothy’s father served as Indian Agent and Agent of the War Department to Tennessee. Timothy served as his father’s private secretary, and in 1814 was in the Tennessee militia under the command of Captain John Gordon. Timothy Meigs married Elizabeth Holt, a daughter of Robert and Mildred (Stanfield) Holt. They had five children: Grace Starr (1807), Emily Stanfield (1808), Elizabeth Jane (1809), Return Jonathan (1812), and Robert Holt (1813). Timothy died of a “bilious fever of about 16 days,” according to a letter his father wrote to his brother, at the young age of 33 on Oct. 16, 1815.
Elizabeth Jane Meigs was the middle child of Timothy and Elizabeth (Holt) Meigs. She was born Nov. 19, 1809, in Charleston in Bradley County. Elizabeth was 25 years old when she married Madison Caruthers Hawk, the son of Robert Hawk. Madison was a half-blood Cherokee. He served as official interpreter for the Cherokee at the Agency. He entered the ministry in 1832 and served as an itinerant minister of the Methodist Church. Elizabeth and Madison had seven children: Mary Elizabeth (1835), Timothy (1837), Robert Andrew (1839), Sarah Grace (1841), Return Jonathan (1844-1846), Frances Jane (1846), and Madison Ann (1849). Elizabeth Meigs Hawk died on April 20, 1880, at the age of 70.
What is a Real Daughter or Real Granddaughter of 1812? At the time the United States Daughters of 1812 was established in 1892, many of its initial members were the actual or “real” daughters or granddaughters of patriots of the War of 1812. To honor these women who, through the experiences of their fathers or grandfathers, personally knew the deprivations of the War of 1812, the society developed a special marker that identifies them.
