The AMVETS Post 90 Ladies Auxiliary in Decatur placed a blessing box Saturday in honor of Rose Bleiler, who had passed away earlier this year.
The blessing box was placed at the AMVETS post in Decatur, with the dedication of the box being led by Donna Shrum, who is both the president of the AMVETS Ladies Auxiliary and the daughter of Bleiler.
“Those who were blessed to know Rose personally know that to know her was to love her,” Shrum said. “Rose was dedicated to serving our community and veterans. Her 34 years of serving this community began in 1987 when she moved to Decatur from Chicago and opened her family restaurant ... She took great pride in providing family style meals to our community.”
Shrum noted that Bleiler continued to strengthen friendships and even served on the City of Decatur Planning Commission as well.
“She felt that it was important, not only as a business owner but as a resident of the county, to be involved and serve the community. That is when she became involved with AMVETS and the AMVETS Ladies Auxiliary,” Shrum expressed. “These organizations are dedicated to serving the needs of our local veterans, community and children. Through her volunteer work with AMVETS and the auxiliary, she has cooked countless meals for those in need and held fundraisers so that the auxiliary could provide Christmas gifts for families in need every year and provide scholarships to a Meigs County High School senior to help with their college education.”
Shrum noted that, over the years, Bleiler filled many different positions with the organization.
“She served as the president, community service officer, child welfare officer, scholarship officer and, in essence, was the backbone of our auxiliary,” she noted.
According to Shrum, through Bleiler’s hard work, the auxiliary had received many first place awards for their volunteer work on both state and national levels.
“Her life was about serving and giving to others. She taught my sister and I that in life it is better to give than to receive and she lived by that,” Shrum expressed. “Even after being diagnosed with cancer in 2020, she was still involved in the community and would help with as much as her health would allow ... she helped with the fundraiser for the families during the tragic bus accident we had and more.”
Shrum also noted how the community came together when Bleiler’s diagnosis came to light.
“During her battle with cancer she was humbled by all of the love and support that she had around her from friends, family and people that she didn’t even know,” she said. “She often asked why everyone thinks she is so special and the only answer I could give her was because you were you.”
Shrum noted that the blessing box would be Bleiler’s last gift to the community.
“She had requested that instead of sending flowers when she passed that those that wanted to, make donations to the ladies auxiliary,” she said. “It is through those donations and the donations of others within the community that we are presenting today Rose’s blessing box.”
The box will be stocked with food and those in need in the community will be able to get food from it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.