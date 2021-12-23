Four days shy of Christmas, the holiday spirit was alive in Athens on Tuesday as the Friendly Fellow Club delivered food baskets to members of the community.
Alongside members of the club were athletes from McMinn County High School dropping off boxes to recipients throughout the morning.
Teams represented during the pickup of the boxes were tennis, baseball, football and volleyball.
One of the football players in attendance, Danyul Benton, has been at this event for four years.
“The people who come out to this always come out on Friday night (for football games), so I want to show them I appreciate them,” Belton said.
He explained that he’s always liked the aspect of giving to the community.
“I’ve come every year since I was a freshman,” the senior said. “I always like coming out and giving out food and seeing the smiles on people’s faces.”
Spencer Skidmore, an MCHS junior who plays football and baseball, has been involved with this since before he was a Cherokee.
“I first did this when I was in middle school with the Athens City Middle School baseball team,” he said. “It’s more fun every time and a different experience every time.”
Skidmore said he takes a lot of meaning from being at the event each year.
“I enjoy helping people who aren’t as fortunate as others,” he said. “It’s fun to help them out in any way possible.”
While the boxes have been packed and delivered, the Friendly Fellow Club is still seeking donations to help cover their costs for both this year and next year’s event.
Online donations via credit/debit card or PayPal can be made online at friendlyfellows.org by clicking the donate button.
Donations can also be mailed to P.O. Box 325, Athens, TN 37371-0325.
Make checks payable to Friendly Fellow Club. Notes can be left in the online giving portal or with the check for honorariums or memorials.
The following are the most recent donations received by the Friendly Fellow Club:
• In honor of clients, from WarrenJackson CPA, LLC — $1,500
• In honor of Katharine, John, Duncan and Adam, from Jerri Bryant and Carter Runyan — $500
• In memory of David McCaslin, from Steve and Kaye McCaslin — $100
• In memory of Brian M. Frye, from Betty Grizzle — $50
• From Parker, Myles, Jackson, Caroline and Presley — $250
• From Trinity United Methodist Church WMU — $100
• In memory of Rachel, Otis, Patty and Martha, from Jeffrey Derrick — $100
• From William Woods — $250
• In memory of all family who left way too soon — $200
• From Preceptor Beta Beta — $100
• From Randall and Glenda Kyker — $100
• In honor of grandchildren Jack, Caroline and Ben, from Tom and Teresa Hughes — $100
• In honor of Rick Lay — $100
• In memory of Boyd and Dorthy Bivens, from Mr. & Mrs. Roy Wilson — $100
• In memory of James R. Allen and Bill and Betty Burn from Joe and Cathy Allen — $150
• In honor of the pastors and staff of Keith Memorial United Methodist Church from Paul and Barbara Ketron — $150
• From Susanna Wesley Circle of Keith Memorial United Methodist Church — $100
• From a friend — $20
• In memory of Ric Chester from Pat, John and Alice Ann — $100
• In memory of C.E. “Doc” and Mariotis Wilson — $200
• In memory of Wayne “Pee Wee” Shell from Juanita Shell and family — $100
For more information about the Friendly Fellow Club, visit friendlyfellows.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.