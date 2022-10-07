A lawsuit seeking the ouster of Athens’ mayor has been dropped by the side that brought it. On Aug. 18, Athens City Council Member Dick Pelley brought a petition to Judge Michael Sharp’s McMinn County Circuit Court in an effort to immediately suspend and then eventually oust Mayor Bo Perkinson from his role.
The disagreements between Pelley and Perkinson have been ongoing for some time, with Pelley regularly attempting to make motions and declarations during council meetings without being on the agenda or discussing them ahead of time, while he has charged Perkinson with intentionally keeping him off the agenda.
On Sept. 16, Sharp heard testimony from both sides with Pelley on the witness stand to determine if Perkinson had wrongfully attempted to silence Pelley. If Sharp determined he had, Perkinson would have been suspended immediately. Either way, a second hearing was scheduled for Sharp to rule on the ouster itself.
At the end of the Sept. 16 hearing, Sharp determined that “there is no adequate evidence” for the suspension of Perkinson and set the ouster hearing date for early October. However, on Sept. 23 Pelley’s attorney, Van Irion, filed a notice of non-suit with the court.
That document requested that the suit against Perkinson be dropped and ended the legal engagement.
“While I am pleased that Council Member Pelley saw his error and has voluntarily dismissed his suit against me, the ouster suit was damaging to our community as a whole,” Perkinson said. “The timing of the filing of the suit, with both myself and Dr. Pelley on the ballot for the election of city council members in November, is troubling.”
Perkinson added that along with being poorly timed, he felt it made the city look bad.
“The city council, the administrative staff and the other dedicated employees of the City of Athens work diligently to provide services and opportunities for the citizens of Athens and McMinn County,” Perkinson said. “This lawsuit by Dr. Pelley was an unnecessary embarrassment for the City of Athens.” For his part, Pelley said his request to dismiss the petition wasn’t an indication that he felt Perkinson hadn’t done anything wrong.
“I brought to everyone’s attention what is going on in city hall,” Pelley said, adding that he was disappointed the “judge didn’t allow us” to present “the evidence we had.” However, he argued, it still served some of the purpose he hoped to accomplish.
“We made the council and the citizens aware that something is going on,” he said. “We will, in fact, bring it to light again. All council members should be treated equally, people want their representatives to be allowed to speak on issues.”
