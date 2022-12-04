Last year’s winner of TNStars’ $5,000 Holiday Scholarship was Townes Jennings, 10, of the Pasquo community of Nashville. Townes (front center) was presented the scholarship by State Treasurer David H. Lillard Jr., joined here by Townes’ family and Rep. Bo Mitchell.
NASHVILLE - This holiday season, the TNStars College Savings 529 Program is giving away $6,000 in scholarships to Tennessee children.
This December, TNStars will award four $250 weekly prizes and one $5,000 Grand Prize. Tennessee residents 21 years or older can enter to win at TNStars.com/Holiday now through Dec. 31 on behalf of a child, age 10 or younger. One entry is good for weekly prizes and the grand prize throughout the entire contest period.
All prizes will be deposited into a TNStars scholarship account to be used for the winning beneficiary’s future higher education expenses, ranging from tuition and housing to books, computers, and more.
“Entering our annual holiday scholarship giveaway offers parents a chance at kickstarting their child’s college savings with extra funds,” said State Treasurer David H. Lillard Jr. “We enjoy helping families start saving for future education, and the earlier they start the more they can take advantage of the power of long-term investment growth.”
TNStars is designed to give Tennessee families high-quality investment options at a low cost to help them put aside money for higher education expenses. Families can invest directly with the program and money can be withdrawn tax-free from a TNStars account as long as it is used for qualified post-secondary education expenses.
The four weekly $250 scholarship winners are being drawn at random and announced beginning Dec. 1. The grand prize $5,000 winner will be drawn at random on Jan. 3, 2023. To enter the scholarship giveaway or to get more information on the program, visit TNStars.com
All contest entries and winners are subject to the Official Rules of the TNStars Holiday Scholarship Giveaway.
