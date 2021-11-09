The City of Athens is seeking to renew the longstanding interlocal agreement that governs operations at the Athens Animal Shelter.
At its Nov. 16 meeting, the Athens City Council will vote on a resolution to approve the updated agreement, which was first established in 2005.
The agreement, which requires independent approval from each of the participating governing bodies, outlines the use of the animal shelter by citizens of McMinn County and its respective municipalities of Athens, Etowah, Englewood, Niota and Calhoun. The Englewood City Commission was expected to vote on the agreement at its meeting last night.
The resolution states, in part: “Stray and unwanted animals have been a longstanding public health and policy issue for local governments in McMinn County. … McMinn County’s only animal shelter is owned and operated by the City of Athens, with operational assistance from the McMinn County Regional Humane Society. … McMinn County, in conjunction with McMinn County Regional Humane Society and area veterinarians, instituted a spay/neuter program to help control the proliferation of the canine and feline population.”
The provisions of the agreement are as follows:
• The City of Athens requires each governing body pay an annual fee to Athens government to offset operational costs. The annual fee, as collected in fiscal year 2021-22, is $19,900 for McMinn County; $6,839 for Etowah; $7,500 for Englewood; and $2,048 respectively for both Calhoun and Niota. In addition, each government agrees to accept an annual fee increase of 2%. Also reflected in 2021-22, Englewood agreed to increase its annual contribution toward shelter operations in excess of the annual 2% increase.
• The City of Athens maintains exclusive rights of ownership and operation, including hours of operation, adoptions and euthanasia policies.
• If these fees do not adequately address increased operational costs, the participating entities agree to accept a reduction in service hours for their respective citizens.
• This agreement pertains only to the sheltering of animals and does not include any other animal control services.
“This is only an update and renewal to the funding and use agreement that has been in place since 2005,” Athens City Manager C. Seth Sumner told The Daily Post-Athenian on Sunday afternoon. “Athens is excited to see not only the renewal of this agreement, but the increased funding from Englewood and McMinn County to provide animal care services to citizens across our community.”
As referenced by Sumner, in addition to its annual fee for shelter operations, the McMinn County Commission agreed in July to allocate a one-time payout of $250,000 which will be utilized in the renovation of the former offices of The DPA. The City of Athens has purchased this building, located at 320 South Jackson Street, with the intent to convert roughly half of its square footage into a new animal shelter.
“This is a great step forward for increasing citizen services and animal services across McMinn County,” added Sumner.
Upon passage by all participating governing bodies, this agreement will be effective for three consecutive fiscal years — the current year being prorated — and would expire on June 30, 2025. The agreement will automatically renew unless notice of termination is given by any entity at least 90 days prior to its expiration.
