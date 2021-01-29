The Athens City Council appears to have reached consensus around a plan to fund construction of a new consolidated elementary school all at once rather than in phases.
The Council held a called study session on Thursday, during which City Manager C. Seth Sumner presented a proposal for Council consideration at a called meeting scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 2, at 5:15 p.m. The plan would modify an already-adopted funding strategy.
The Council unanimously approved a phased plan in December 2019 to combine the city’s four existing elementary schools onto a single campus at the current site of City Park Elementary School. Construction on the first phase of that project has already begun.
The existing plan calls for the city to supply $1 million per year of new revenue collected from a sales tax referendum passed in August of 2019 and Athens City Schools to provide $150,000 annually from anticipated cost savings as a result of the consolidation.
These monies would have been combined with an 8-cent property tax rate increase in the current fiscal year to fund debt service on Phase I of the project to build the Pre-K through second grade portion of the new school. The proposed property tax increase was not included in the city’s 2020-21 budget after failing to gain majority support from the Council.
The existing plan would fund Phase II to build the third through fifth grade portion of the school by combining the $1 million in sales tax revenue with another $550,000 of savings from the school system and a 12-cent property tax rate increase.
A lower than expected bid for the total project led the School Board to request that the Council agree to fund both phases now.
Merit Construction’s bid to build the first phase of the school was $30,516,449. An additional $8.7 million would fund the entire project. A United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) loan is funding up to $35 million, which left the Council to consider options to supply the remaining $4,216,449. Sumner presented a funding strategy that would revise the existing funding agreement on Thursday.
The proposal would combine the $1 million per year in sales tax revenue with $780,000 annually from anticipated savings from the school system and $45,000 each year from the debt service fund balance. This combined funding would allow the USDA loan to be increased from $35 million to $40 million, thus funding the entire project now.
The loan would cover the cost of school construction, but would not include other expenses such as infrastructure improvements to the roads surrounding the building site or maintenance costs at the existing elementary schools and Athens City Middle School.
Sumner’s proposal asks the Council to increase the city property tax rate by no more than 10 cents in the next fiscal year to cover the city’s other capital projects, including street upgrades around the new school. Athens City Schools would be responsible for funding maintenance at the existing schools through the use of federal CARES Act money and other sources.
Near the end of his presentation, Sumner said four Council members had asked him if it was feasible to fund the entire school project and also move forward with the city’s other capital projects.
“Can we do it all,” asked Sumner. “Yes. You can have your cake and eat it, too.”
All that remains for Sumner’s proposal to be enacted is an affirmative vote by the Council on Tuesday. Vice Mayor Mark Lockmiller, who, along with the rest of the Council, appears to be in support of the measure, spoke about the years of work by the Council and School Board that led to this point.
“There’s a saying, ‘You can’t get a hog fatter by weighing it,’ and we’ve been weighing this hog for a long time,” said Lockmiller. “You’ve got to feed that hog and I’m glad we’re getting to the point where we already started feeding it a little bit in December (when the Phase I bid was accepted) and hopefully Tuesday we’ll give it some more food.”
Director of Athens City Schools Robert Greene said on Thursday that the School Board is planning to meet Wednesday morning, Feb. 3, after the Council votes on the proposal.
Assuming the Council approves the modified funding plan, the School Board would then also vote on the plan and adjust the scope of construction accordingly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.