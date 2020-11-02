Much like the rest of the state, early voting results in both McMinn and Meigs counties blew away the numbers from four years ago.
McMinn County had a total of 15,962 voters out of 31,582 of those registered participate in early voting.
Administrator of Elections for McMinn County TeAnna McKinney stated they had exceeded their “largest ever” early voting total.
“We voted a little over 50% of the voters,” said McKinney. “I think we will still have a large turnout on election day, but I don’t think it will be like the previous presidential election.”
In 2016 the election commission witnessed around 12,166 voters for the presidential election.
“This year we voted 15,962 people and I’m sure a lot of that can be attributed to us having two voting sites,” she expressed. “I think having the second site impacted the votes a great deal. A lot of people liked voting at the Athens Regional Park because there was more parking, easy access for people and a lot more people chose it because there was room for social distancing.”
McKinney was surprised by the amount of people who early voted.
“I was expecting to see an increase, just not that much of an increase,” she said. “It is amazing that we are in a pandemic and had that many people turn out to vote.”
McKinney expected the increase due to people being allowed to register to vote online.
“The state added their online voter registration a few years ago so it is a lot easier for people to get registered,” she stated. “Due to all of the different agencies that do voter registration and that people can go online and register it just increases the amount of registered voters.”
McKinney added a reminder that the courthouse precinct 11 will be voting at the McMinn County Board of Education building in the Food City parking lot on election day.
Meigs County had 3,852 people participate in early voting this year.
According to Administrator of Elections for Meigs County Judy McAllister, the number of people who participated in early voting this year is about a 125% increase to the amount of early voters they received in 2016.
“Records were broken across the state,” McAllister noted. “We knew that we were going to be busy and we prepared for it and we survived.”
She expects to see a similar turnout on election day.
“I don’t know if it will be the same but I believe that it will be close,” she said. “It is going to be a heavy turnout, I believe.”
McAllister stated that COVID-19 has made the jobs of the election commission more difficult.
“We had to hire extra people for traffic control and we had to have a COVID tent for our last two days of early voting, which will have to have that for election day ... It is just a lot of extra work but that is statewide,” she said.
She expressed her gratitude to the voters who arrived prepared.
“Probably 95% or so of the voters came in wearing masks, some even had gloves and their own pen,” she noted. “We appreciated that.”
The Athens and Decatur post offices are the designated post offices in McMinn and Meigs counties for absentee mail-in ballots.
The post office will be receiving absentee by-mail ballots until 3 p.m. on election day.
Election day is this Tuesday.
