Rhonda Cooley has announced that she is seeking reelection for Circuit Court Clerk. She was elected in 2006 and is the current clerk. Prior to being elected, she worked as a deputy clerk in the office for eight years.
Cooley was born and raised in McMinn County and has resided in Englewood all her life. Her parents were the late Ralph and Charlie Faye Corvin Barnett. She attended Englewood Elementary School and graduated from McMinn Central High School.
Cooley is married to Tommy Cooley. He is retired from Mayfield’s Dairy after 39 years of service. They attend Englewood Church of God where she is a longtime member. They have raised four children, and currently, are the grandparents of 11 grandchildren and one great-grandson.
According to Cooley, “It has been my great pleasure to serve McMinn County as clerk, and I appreciate everyone that has supported me and allowed me to serve the citizens of our county. I have a dedicated and very capable staff and I couldn’t have done this job without them. I am very grateful to have been blessed with this opportunity to work with the other officials and be a part of the court system.”
Cooley works with and assists five judges in General Sessions, Circuit Civil and Circuit Criminal courts, as well as two magistrates for Juvenile Court and Child Support Court. Her office handles traffic court and works with state troopers and the officers from every city in McMinn County. Cooley also invests monies for parties as ordered by the courts and invests and maintains securities for bonding companies. She also does auctions on properties as ordered by the courts and her office handles and prepares the records for appeals to the Appellant Court and other duties.
Cooley’s office is audited each year by private audit companies and the State Comptroller’s Office.
“I am proud to say there has never been an audit finding against my office,” stated Cooley.
Cooley is also the appointed jury commissioner for McMinn County. She impanels, schedules and maintains the jury system.
Cooley works with various court agencies, attorneys, law enforcement and the other elected officials in the county. She is an active member of the Republican Party, but says she serves all the people regardless of political choices.
Cooley’s office is a fee office, which means it is self sufficient and McMinn County does not pay the salaries for Cooley and her staff.
After salaries are paid, the remainder of the excess fees are turned over to the county every year. In the past, Cooley says she has been able to turn over excess fees, as much as $200,000 in a year.
Cooley stated, “In my capacity of clerk, I always make myself available to the public and I will always serve all citizens fairly and with respect. I have an open door policy. I feel I am the most experienced and qualified candidate and I humbly ask for your vote in the early voting or on May 3, 2022.”
