The Athens City Council passed the first reading of the city’s 2021-22 budget on Tuesday, but it did not gain unanimous approval.
The budget includes an 8-cent increase in the city’s property tax rate — slightly smaller than the preliminary proposal of 9.5 cents. At a budget workshop earlier this month, Vice Mayor Mark Lockmiller, Mayor Bo Perkinson and Council Member Jordan Curtis asked that the tax increase to be closer to 8 cents. This was achieved by utilizing $1.2 million from the city’s capital reserve fund.
The purpose for the tax hike is to fund a bond issue not to exceed $10 million that was unanimously approved by the council in February. The bond issuance is intended to fund a group of capital projects with an estimated total cost of $8.7 million.
Council Member Frances Witt-McMahan made the motion to approve the first reading of the budget, which was seconded by Curtis. The motion passed, 4-1, with Council Member Dick Pelley casting the dissenting vote.
Pelley said during the workshop he would prefer a larger increase of between 11 and 12 cents, with the additional revenue being used to fund more personnel in the city’s police and fire departments. This was the basis for his opposition to the budget on Tuesday.
“We are pushing down the road our fire department, our police department. We did it last year. We’re doing it again,” said Pelley.
Pelley objected to the hiring of a city project manager, which is funded in the budget. He also stated his opposition to performing renovations at the Athens Municipal Building, which is among the capital projects being funded through the property tax rate increase.
Witt-McMahan agreed with Pelley that additional personnel are needed in both the police and fire departments, but questioned him directly about his intention to vote against the budget ordinance.
“We could have talked about this and I’m just wondering, did something happen to change your mind about the budget,” she asked. “I don’t think you were against it at that time (during previous budget discussions).”
Perkinson asked Pelley if he’d like to respond.
“Not really,” replied Pelley.
Later, Witt-McMahan again asked Pelley to elaborate on his opposition to the budget.
“If you’re not for it, then tell us what we can do to get you on board,” she said.
“Support the police,” replied Pelley, who then added “the department heads were asked not to ask for new employees. That is wrong.”
“I agree, but that could have been resolved a week ago,” said Witt-McMahan.
“Not really,” said Pelley.
Perkinson noted the proposed improvements to the Athens Municipal Building as a factor to consider before hiring additional personnel.
“We’re just, frankly, out of room here at the municipal building,” he said. “When we’re converting closets into offices, we’re just out of room and we want to have the space in order to handle these additional people that we need and that’s going to have to be over a period of time, too.”
Following the vote, City Manager C. Seth Sumner said he would provide an overview of the budget’s overall impact prior to next month’s public hearing and second reading. Later, during the monthly reports of both Fire Chief Brandon Ainsworth and Police Chief Cliff Couch, Witt-McMahan told both chiefs that the council will continue to pursue additional employees for both departments.
If the budget is approved on final reading, the new property tax rate would be $1.3476 for every $100 of assessed value. The final reading and public hearing are scheduled for June 15.
