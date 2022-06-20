Much like everything else in the economy today, the cost of construction at both the new consolidated schools and Athens City Middle School have risen.
Last week, the Athens School Board members voted to find out just how much that increase will be on a pair of projects.
During the meeting, the members unanimously approved the fees for both playground grading and equipment coordination as well as the addition of science classrooms at ACMS.
In the case of the playground coordination, the board approved paying the fee to Design Innovation Architects (DIA) to draw up the plans, get them approved and deliver them to Merit Construction to determine the total cost of construction.
The fee for DIA to do this was $19,300 for the playground coordination. The estimated cost of construction currently is $60,000, though that may change once the final plans are delivered to Merit. The ultimate cost will build two playgrounds at the new school building, one for each wing.
“It’s a really nice playground,” ACS Director Robert Greene said. “If you go to Regional Park, it’s a rubber floor and they want that on both playgrounds, which is fantastic — it keeps it clean, there’s no dirt, you don’t have to put mulch on it every year. But when you do that, you have to have a drainage system under it.”
On the ACMS classrooms, Monday’s vote approved paying $105,000 as part of the architect agreement with DIA. Greene said the total cost of that project will be $1.4 million.
“The original estimate on that was about $1 million, so it’s gone up about 40%,” he said. That comes to more than $300 per square foot for the additions, “which is amazing,” Greene said.
There are currently “minor sketches” done on the classrooms and the funding is expected to come from Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER) money.
“This money has to be spent by the fall of ‘24,” Greene noted.
There was also approval of fees for redesigning the athletic fields at the new consolidated school building, as well as discussions about the restrooms and concession stands, but there was still some question about the estimates that came in for the fields project. More information on that will be in an upcoming edition of The Daily Post-Athenian.
