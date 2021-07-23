Isaiah 117 House, a Tennessee-based organization that cares for children awaiting foster placement, will soon break ground on its new Monroe-McMinn county house.
On Tuesday, Aug. 3, at 9 a.m., the non-profit will host a public groundbreaking at 221 County Road 517 in Englewood. The event will officially begin the construction phase for the Isaiah 117 House serving McMinn and Monroe counties and will feature several local speakers as well as Isaiah 117 House officials.
All who have supported or are interested in partnering with Isaiah 117 House Monroe-McMinn County are welcome to attend. For more information, visit facebook.com/Isaiah 117monroemcminncounty or contact Jennifer Collins at 423-519-3393.
“We are so grateful to this community for coming alongside to bring us one step closer to making this dream a reality for Monroe-McMinn county,” said Ronda Paulson, founder and executive director of Isaiah 117 House. “We encourage everyone — whether you have been in prayer for this project, plan to help out or have given financially — to be a part of this milestone in the journey of Isaiah 117 House Monroe-McMinn County.”
Isaiah 117 House is a 501(c) (3) non-profit organization that provides physical and emotional support in a safe and loving home for children awaiting foster care placement.
To learn more about Isaiah 117 House, visit www.isaiah117house.com
