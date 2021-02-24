McMinn County government’s outlook on its return on investments is “terrible,” according to the county trustee.
McMinn County Trustee Phil Tuggle gave his annual report at Monday night’s McMinn County Commission meeting. The report covers four categories: Excess fees, investments, sales taxes and property taxes.
“I wish I had better news for investments,” said Tuggle.
The county saw a $716,498 return on its investments in Fiscal Year 2018-19. That number dropped substantially in 2019-20 to $569,216 — a decrease of $147,282 from the prior year.
“I suspect, from what I can see and what I read, interest rates will be flat through the end of 2022 or 2023,” said Tuggle. “So, we’re not going to get any relief in that area at all.”
Sales tax revenue increased from just under $1.3 million in 2018-19 to just under $1.5 million in 2019-20 — a rise of about $200,000. Tuggle attributed the rise in sales taxes collected to the federal stimulus checks that were distributed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic; people buying in bulk because of the pandemic; and sales taxes collected from online purchases.
“That’s a good increase in sales tax,” said Tuggle. “The online payment sales tax increase, I think, the option that started that has helped a whole lot. That will continue, as well. If the other stimulus comes out, we’ll probably see another kick in that, as well.”
McMinn County Mayor John Gentry noted that sales tax collections for 2019-20 do not reflect the .75% increase passed on public referendum last March. Those proceeds began being received on July 1, 2020.
The 2019 property tax year consisted of more than 32,000 parcels taxed for nearly $20 million in real and personal property. Combined with public utilities and adjustments, the total taxed amount for the county was about $21.4 million.
As of June 30, 2020, property taxes paid for 2019 totaled 98.17% of the total collectable amount for real and personal property, and 100% of taxes assessed to public utilities.
Tuggle noted that, prior to being assigned to Chancery Court on April 1, 2020, the county had collected nearly 98% of 2018 property taxes.
“That’s nothing we’re doing. That’s just the good people of McMinn County paying their taxes,” said Tuggle.
The Trustee’s Office returned $400,000 to the county General Fund for Fiscal Year 2019-20. These are not fees charged to taxpayers, but rather commissions on funds received coupled with efficient operation of the office. According to the report, the Trustee’s Office has returned a total of more than $6.8 million in excess fees to the General Fund since 2002.
“That takes a little bit of pressure off the General Fund,” said Tuggle.
