McMinn County Schools
Every school will offer assorted fruits and Mayfield’s milk with each lunch meal.
In addition to the meals, every school sells USDA approved items that may be purchased by the student.
Students may choose the hot entrée listed or a peanut butter and jelly sandwich, cheese, crackers and additional fruit and vegetable items from the line.
Monday — Chicken drumstick, creamed potatoes, green beans, baked roll
Tuesday — BBQ chicken on bun, baby carrots, baked beans, baked fries
Wednesday — Macaroni with cheese, pinto beans, spinach, corn bread, apple slices with caramel
Thursday — Beef patty with gravy, creamed potatoes, cucumber and tomato cup, baked roll
Friday — Pepperoni pizza, fresh leafy green salad, seasoned corn
Students may choose from the hot entrees listed, personal pizza, boxed sandwich meal, boxed salad and assorted a la carte items for purchase.
Monday — Chicken drumstick, creamed potatoes, green beans, veggie pickup, baked roll
Tuesday — Taco burger, baked fries, baby carrots, baked beans
Wednesday — Meat loaf, macaroni with cheese, pinto beans, spinach, corn bread, apple slices with caramel
Thursday — Beef patty with gravy, creamed potatoes, green beans, cucumber and tomato cup, baked roll
Friday — Buffalo chicken nachos, salsa, sour cream, fresh chopped trimmings, refried beans
Students may choose from the hot entrees listed, personal pizza, deli line, boxed salad and assorted a la carte items for purchase.
This institution is an equal opportunity provider.
