The McMinn Senior Activity Center has announced the return of its Artful Aging Arts Series.
There will be classes held during the day and in the evening as well and there is something for every interest. You don’t have to have any artistic talent to participate in any of the classes.
According to a news release, “While the Activity Center hopes to foster a love of the creative arts with these art classes, our main goal is to have fun in our new and beautiful redesigned craft room that is sure to awaken your inner artist.”
Anyone in the community aged 18 and up is invited to join these classes. All supplies and instruction for the classes will be free to senior citizens (age 60 and up). There will be a $5 charge to all non-seniors and you must pay in advance to reserve your seat in the class. Seating is limited.
Classes offered in October include:
• Oct. 13 at 12:15 p.m. — Wreath Making with Theresa
• Oct. 19 at 9 a.m. — Ceramic Painting with Penny
• Oct. 26 at 9 a.m. — Ceramic Painting with Penny
• Oct. 27 at 6:30 p.m. — Sculpting Clay Gnomes with Diane
• Oct. 31 at 9 a.m. — Blessing Jars with Theresa
The news release stated: “Participating in and enjoying artistic endeavors — even when someone is not necessarily creatively inclined — can have a positive impact on health by creating a sense of purpose and keeping the mind busy.”
For more information or to register for any of these classes, contact the center at 423-745-6830 or visit the center Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.