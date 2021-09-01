Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) has announced it has closed access to Green Cove Pond, an angler destination in Monroe County, for major renovations and improvements as of last week.
This two-acre pond located on TWRA land within the Cherokee National Forest has seen considerable siltation, reducing depth and surface area of the pond over the past 30 years.
Additionally, TWRA has planned to replace the existing sidewalks and fishing pier and improve the parking area. The existing sidewalks and railings have deteriorated and no longer meet Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) Guidelines.
The first step in the pond improvement process will be to drain the water. TWRA staff began draining Green Cove Pond the week of Aug. 23 in preparation for renovations.
Green Cove Pond will be closed to the public until the project is completed. The planned improvements will increase access around the pond and improve opportunities for anglers with disabilities.
Updates on the project will be provided throughout the process.
