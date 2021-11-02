MCMINN COUNTY
The E-911 Board of Directors will meet on Thursday, Nov. 4, at 5 p.m. at the EOC Center. Jennifer Schwendimann, Training Coordinator with the Tennessee Emergency Communications Board, will be attending to provide an update on the training module.
ATHENS
The Historic Preservation Commission will meet on Thursday, Nov. 4, at 3:30 p.m. in the Burkett Witt Council Chambers at the Athens Municipal Building.
