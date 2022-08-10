The City of Etowah has opened a food truck and street food park on Cousin Jake Tullock Lane.
Located between the Etowah L&N Depot and city hall, the new public access for food trucks and street food vendors features six electrical outlets.
The electrical service hookups are 30 amp and 50 amp and are available Monday through Sunday.
Etowah City Manager Russ Blair expressed his excitement for the new features.
“I’m certainly excited. I think this is a good opportunity to get some food truck vendors in town and hopefully drive traffic to town,” Blair said. “We understand the trend of mobile food vendors and food trucks seem to be successful in neighboring towns and cities near us, so we hope what we created here on Jake Tullock Lane will be a landing spot for those vendors to have access to electrical hookups and hopefully establish a location.”
He hopes to see a good rotation of vendors throughout the week.
“If we were to generate more interest we may have to do a schedule or rotation, but for the time being the location will be first come, first serve for the vendors,” Blair noted. “I think this is a way to generate interest and drive traffic to our downtown area. I think it is a neat way to create a destination for people to try different types of food from different vendors.”
According to Blair, the idea started with the Etowah Area Chamber of Commerce.
“We were able to secure some funding from the county and Etowah Utilities also provided some support so we were basically able to do this from those grant monies,” he noted. “It took a while to line up the contractors and get bid, but we were able to get it set up before Etowah’s 4th of July event which was our target date but we are just now rolling it out for public use.”
Blair encourages everyone to give the location a try.
“We are going to attempt to publicize any food truck or food vendor who communicates with me that they will be here on a particular day,” he said. “We would like to get the word out on our Facebook pages for the city and chamber of commerce, so I encourage people to come out and support these vendors so they will come back and hopefully put Etowah as a permanent fixture on their rotation.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.