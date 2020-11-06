The Meigs County Schools community is starting to heal after the unfortunate school bus wreck that occurred last week.
According to Meigs County Director of Schools Clint Baker, having school start back last Friday helped the children who attend Meigs South Elementary School.
“Friday was the day before Halloween, so that really helped,” said Baker. “It gave the kids at Meigs South something to be excited about that day with them dressing up in their costumes and things, it made that Friday go better than expected.”
The schools remained closed on Wednesday for remote learning, however that closure carried over to Thursday as well.
“People weren’t ready and we needed another day to talk through things with all of our staff,” noted Baker. “We spoke with all of our schools staff and each of the bus drivers as a group. We also had counselors come in for anyone to speak to as well. We have had counselors available since the wreck and will continue to have them available for a while.”
He noted that Wednesday Meigs High School’s Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) went to Meigs South to help them cope with the incident.
“They visited our classrooms and played games with the kids and that was really beneficial,” he stated. “The kids had a great time and it was just as good for the teachers as it was for the kids.”
Baker stated they also brought therapy dogs to Meigs South to help the students cope.
“This is mainly focused on Meigs South since most of the students in the wreck were from there,” he said. “The students who were hospitalized all came from Meigs South.”
He noted that all but one student who was in the hospital has been able to return home.
“We still have one left in the hospital and he is improving, just not enough to be able to come home yet,” said Baker.
Meigs Schools have received offers of support from multiple entities across the state.
“They have offered counselors, that has been the most common thing, ... and I had one district offer to have their teachers come teach if ours were not ready to come back,” Baker noted. “We have received monetary donations from schools and other organizations such as churches. The United Way of McMinn and Meigs Counties has been outstanding for us and they have been awesome partners for us this year.”
Other donations have come from businesses and government organizations.
“We have just had an incredible outpouring. I was at Meigs South for a couple of hours today and had several donations come through from businesses in Athens,” said Baker. “Bradley County is even doing something (Wednesday) that is a county-wide fundraiser for Meigs County ... You never want to go through anything like this but it does renew your faith in people when you see the kind of support and help that everyone has offered.”
Baker noted that they would like to hold something to honor those who were lost in the accident, later down the line.
“We have started discussion of doing something for the school to honor them,” he noted. “But those are just in the beginning stages of discussion.”
The school has honored the students who were “helpful” to others during the wreck.
“We had a couple of students who were instrumental in helping the officers that day, remove students from the bus, so we have done a few things for them,” Baker stated. “We have a former student who is now a teacher in Cookeville who is taking up donations and gifts and will be visiting our school on Monday with her principal and students to deliver those things to the three students who helped remove the younger kids from the bus.”
Baker expressed his gratitude to those who have offered support.
“We thank everyone for their prayers and outpouring of support,” expressed Baker. “We just thank everyone for their thoughts, prayers, cards, texts, e-mails ... I have spent a long time with Ms. (Rachel) Moore, who is the principal of Meigs South, and she has experienced the same thing, just tremendous support.”
