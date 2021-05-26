As people across the country continue to combat COVID-19 with vaccinations, policies and regulations are becoming less stringent.
On May 14, the Tennessee Board of Regents followed the guidance released from the CDC that fully vaccinated individuals are not required to wear masks on campus. Effective immediately, all Cleveland State Community College sites will reflect these same guidelines.
Cleveland State is not making vaccinations mandatory for anyone on campus or off-site centers, however college officials are encouraging those who have not been fully vaccinated to continue to wear a mask and to engage in social distancing.
“In an effort to keep our students, employees and guests safe Cleveland State has continued to follow CDC and State of Tennessee guidance during the pandemic,” stated Dr. Bill Seymour, CSCC president. “While those who have been vaccinated may opt not to wear a mask on our campus, we strongly encourage non-vaccinated individuals to wear a mask indoors until further guidance is provided.”
Check-in stations were put in place at the beginning of the year as a limited amount of classes and events were held on campus. These stations allowed the campus to remain within the TBR and CDC guidelines.
As of May 10, the check-in stations were taken away as CSCC plans on allowing more access for students and staff on campus. As more people are getting vaccinated, the school is providing more face-to-face classes in the fall hoping to return to a high level of student engagement in and outside the classroom.
Coming this fall semester, CSCC will encourage everyone who plans to be on campus to get fully vaccinated.
