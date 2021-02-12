A double date was the beginning of a 50-year journey for a local couple.
In 1969, Albert Kuykendall and his best friend were finished with a three-year tour in the U.S. Army and, upon their return, Albert’s best friend set Albert up for a blind date with a local girl named Carlene.
“We were both apprehensive, but it evidently turned out a winner,” Carlene said.
It was such a winner that 11 months later, Albert and Carlene Kuykendall were married on Sept. 25, 1970 in Athens during a small ceremony at the church where Carlene had grown up.
“Since we were both college students and funds were limited, my wedding dress was my sorority formal for which my mother made a lace jacket and attachable train,” Carlene said. “Albert borrowed a suit from his dad. Albert hid his car to save it from being decorated by his younger sister and cousin. We had to run across the church yard and through a trailer park to find it.”
After the couple was married and both had graduated from Tennessee Wesleyan College (now University), Albert got a teaching job in Polk County, then moved to McMinn County Schools and ended up teaching at Etowah City School. Later on, he served as assistant principal at Englewood Elementary School, then principal at Etowah City School and then principal at City Park School in Athens. He would retire from City Park.
Albert’s father owned MarVon Exterminating Company, so Albert worked there during the summers and eventually bought the company, running it for three years before returning to teaching.
During that same time, Carlene taught in McMinn County Schools for 33 years before she retired. She spent time teaching in “several small schools” prior to moving to Mountain View Elementary School and spending 20 years there.
Since the couple retired, Albert enjoys playing golf, doing yard work, training their border collie and caring for their horse and Koi. Carlene, meanwhile, is active with Relay for Life of McMinn County and is part of a knitting group consisting of four former educators. She also enjoys baking and decorating cakes and cookies for their grandchildren’s birthdays, reading and she occasionally will dig out her sewing machine for some projects.
During their marriage, the couple has traveled to 45 states, Canada, Mexico, the Bahamas and the Caribbean Islands.
“We look forward to revisiting some of these and adding the other five states,” Carlene said. “We also enjoy doing fun things with the grandchildren, boating, playing cards with friends and doing home improvement projects together.”
The couple has been members of Allen Memorial United Methodist Church for 17 years.
Both Albert and Carlene shared similar career tracks, as both started as Business Education majors at TWC, switched to elementary education and then spent their careers in education.
For prospective young couples, Albert and Carlene encouraged them to follow God and stick to their commitment.
“Every marriage is unique in itself and it is hard to give someone else advice. I can only relate some things that have been key in our 50-year marriage,” Carlene said. “First of all, we share the same Christian values and beliefs. We take our commitment seriously and have chosen to forgive instead of calling it quits and have found that it only makes our marriage stronger. Humor is another important factor. I have provided many humorous moments for Albert as well as the rest of our family (most were not intentional).”
The Kuykendalls have three children – Jamie Smith of Gulf Shores, Ala.; Kevin Kuykendall of West Chester, Ohio; and Kari Walden of Athens. They also have six grandchildren.
