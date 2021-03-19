The McMinn County Commission has unanimously agreed to help fund a cleanup to make way for an Etowah housing development.
The commission agreed to supply $49,500 out of the county’s Hotel-Motel Tax Fund to perform cleanup at the South Etowah Industrial Park. The county is splitting the cost with Etowah Utilities Board, which has already agreed to supply the other half of the funding.
Etowah City Manager Tina Tuggle attended a meeting of the county budget committee on Monday night to discuss this request prior to the full commission meeting.
“We have to go in and clean this up,” said Tuggle, who noted that the City of Etowah has already committed more than $150,000 to the project.
The roughly 43 acres of property is bisected by 17th Street and has been used for various purposes by local government. The City of Etowah and McMinn County Economic Development Authority (EDA) have been working for several years with Eagle Bend Development and D.R. Horton Builders to convert this site into a housing subdivision consisting of between 150 and 170 units.
A tentative agreement has been reached between Etowah and Eagle Bend regarding transfer of the property. The transfer is subject to the property meeting environmental brownfield mitigation standards, as well as approval by the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC).
The county resolution authorizing this expenditure indicates that 150 newly-constructed homes with an average value of $200,000, including the lot, will generate a minimum of $115,500 in annual county property taxes.
“This is something that could greatly benefit Etowah and McMinn County as a whole,” said Tuggle.
She also noted that a new housing development could help with recruitment of new industry at the North Etowah Industrial Park.
“When the EDA has shown this property at the North Industrial Park in the past, it seems like the biggest problem was concern of quality housing for their staff when they bring them in,” she said. “This could quickly solve that problem.”
Tuggle said the developers are estimating about four years for the South Industrial Park property to be fully developed. She expects the cleanup to be completed within six weeks. Earthwork to begin staging for the development could begin in six months.
The cleanup project has already been bid out and the low bid that was accepted came from Garner Construction Excavating of Etowah.
The budget committee also unanimously approved the expenditure prior to full commission approval.
