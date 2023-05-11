One dead in Highway 411 wreck near Etowah From Staff and Other Reports May 11, 2023 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A man was killed near Etowah early Wednesday morning when his motorcycle wrecked.At just past 1 a.m. Wednesday, 39 year old Joshua Lowe was driving his Kawasaki Sports Bike south on Highway 411 near County Road 859.For an unknown reason, Lowe's motorcycle left the roadway, crossed over the left shoulder to the side of the road and then "went airborne," according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.The motorcycle landed in a field and "rolled several times before coming to an uncontrolled rest."At some point during the wreck, Lowe was reportedly thrown from the vehicle. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Madisonville woman stabbed in Riceville, investigation underway Cherokees even District 5-4A semifinals with Walker Valley, force decider Chargers top Tigers to begin District 3-2A tournament's final four Englewood students learn of the past through family lineage Chargers hold off Sweetwater, reach region for first time since 2010 Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Trending Recipes
