Meigs County has a new advocate for veterans and it’s a man who benefitted from the advocacy of his predecessor.
Ross Wilson has taken over as the new veterans service officer for Meigs County.
Wilson has begun in the new position after the retirement of former VSO Duanne Johns.
Once the job was open, Wilson said he jumped at the chance.
“I have always been interested in the position,” Wilson said. “I am a veteran, I am in the system, and I know what a veterans service officer has done for me as a veteran, so I wanted to help serve veterans in any way that I can.”
He is currently undergoing his state training to become certified to take over the new position.
“This position means everything to me,” Wilson expressed. “I just want to give back and this fits into my schedule very well. I would like to follow in Duane’s footsteps. He served here for 13 years and he is the one that got me into the system and really got me interested in the job.”
Wilson’s education history stretched through some college before entering the military.
Wilson has worked for Meigs County for the last 14 years as the zoning and planning coordinator with his office being nears Johns’ and that’s partially where he learned about the position.
His hobbies include golfing, being a proud grandparent and cheering for the Vols.
“I have learned a lot by shadowing (Veterans Service Officer) Susan Peglow in McMinn County along with the veterans service officer of Polk County,” Wilson said. “I learned how much work there is in this field and as someone who was on the opposite side of the chair as a veteran looking for help, it makes me want to perform the job well and be of help to the best of my ability.”
