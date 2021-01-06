Unemployment rates dropped across McMinn and Meigs counties for the month of November 2020.
According to the State of Tennessee, McMinn County had a rate of 5.9% for the month of November, which is a decrease of 1.9% from the previous month’s rate. Meigs County dropped 2.7% from its previous month’s rate, registering a November rate of 5.6%.
Tennessee Statistical Analyst Patrick Todd stated that the counties saw pretty substantial declines.
“In November we typically see a decline due to seasonal work, so seeing it decline wasn’t really that unexpected,” Todd said. “However, due to how the year has gone, seeing the rate drop that much was a little unexpected.”
He believes the rate may show hope outside of the seasonal increase.
“Given that the labor force has gone up, there may be some underlying recovery on top of the seasonal workers,” Todd noted.
He predicts to see the rate start to increase again beginning in December and more during January due to most seasonal work ending.
“Hopefully due to the rate being so low, it will be a good sign and the increase won’t be by much,” Todd stated. “I don’t really want to make predictions given how 2020 has gone. Normally I could say that we can expect something due to how the history of that particular month has gone, however 2020 has made things different.”
The statewide rate dropped by 2.2% during November, ending at a 5% rate, and the national number declined from 6.6% to 6.4% in November.
Around the region, the rate fell 1.6% in Roane County to 5.1%, dropped 2.3% in Rhea County to 6.1%, shrunk 2.1% in Polk County to 4.9%, dropped 1.9% in Monroe County to 4.8%, fell 1.6% in Loudon County to 4.4%, dropped 2% in Hamilton County to 4.7%, and declined 1.9% in Bradley County to 4.7%.
The rate fell in all 95 counties across the state, leaving it less than 5% in 41 counties and between 5% and 10% in 54 counties.
