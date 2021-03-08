The City of Niota held a Women’s Veterans Day ceremony at the depot on Friday to honor the women who had enlisted to serve their country.
The ceremony was opened by McMinn County Veteran Services Director Susan Peglow before moving on to the posting of colors, the National Anthem, and opening prayer.
The guest speaker of the event was Brandi Ritter, who retired from the United States Air Force.
She started her military service in the 1980s and served for 30 years.
“When I joined it was back in the ’80s and things were very different than they are now,” Ritter said. “I want to share my thoughts about women serving in the military and give you some clues about how drastically things have changed during my 30 years of service.”
She joined the Air Force as a medical technician, where she joined every mission that she qualified for.
Ritter stated her first deployment was to Saudi Arabia, with many other deployments taking place in the Middle East after that.
After Ritter spoke, the Quilt of Valor ceremony was held and Ritter, along with fellow veteran Candace Wilson, received their own Quilts of Valor.
Wilson served in the United States Navy for 18 years before taking leave to be with her daughter, who is now three years old.
She recently joined the Air National Guard in Knoxville to finish her career.
She served in Syria as well as during Operation Enduring Freedom from 2001 to 2014 as a pilot.
She was based in the Washington Strike Test Pilot for the X-23 in Patuxent River, Maryland where she was the second female pilot ever assigned to the squadron.
“Thanks for being out here and celebrating women vets ... I think it is great for people to see that women do all sorts of things in the military,” Wilson said. “I think it is so important for girls to see that it is a possibility and get to do those things ... It’s awesome to encourage little girls and tell them that it is a possibility whether you want to be a stay at home mom, a school teacher or want to go in on aircraft carriers. It’s out there.”
