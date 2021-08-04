As the University of Tennessee System prepares to welcome students and faculty back to its campuses across the state, UT System President Randy Boyd is urging students, faculty and staff to talk with their families and healthcare providers about the benefits of receiving the COVID-19 vaccination.
“We are excited to have our campus communities together this fall and are planning full campus experiences across the UT system. With the Delta variant spreading in our state and communities, we want to help ensure the safest return possible,” Boyd said. “The best way to take care of each other as we return to campus is to first take care of ourselves by getting the COVID-19 vaccine.”
Campuses will also begin the semester with masks required in classrooms, laboratories, instructional spaces and any indoor events students are required to attend. Specific plans and guidelines will be announced at each campus location in the coming days and mask requirements will be continuously re-evaluated.
Students are encouraged to take precautions to manage their own health.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.