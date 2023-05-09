The National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC) will conduct its 31st annual national food drive on Saturday, May 13.
To participate in the Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive, residents are encouraged to leave a sturdy bag containing non-perishable foods next to their mailbox prior to the time of regular mail delivery on Saturday, May 13. Your letter carrier will take care of the rest.
Post offices will be collecting food items all across the country to be donated to local pantries in their communities. Volunteers then sort through donated items to distribute them back out to the community to help feed families in need.
The Athens Public Works Department announces the following street closures:
The areas to be affected are Jackson Street, from Green Street to Washington Avenue, and Madison Avenue, from White Street to Green Street. These closures will be on Saturday, May 20, from 4 to 9 p.m. The purpose of this closing is for the Athens Travelers Car Club Cruise-In event.
Motorists are advised to use extreme caution and watch for traffic signage, workers and pedestrians. Motorists should allocate additional time for traffic delays when traveling in this area.
For more information, contact the Public Works Department at 423-744-2745.
The McMinn Senior Activity Center will host the Cherokee Beekeepers Association on Tuesday, May 16, at noon.
This program is free to the public and open to everyone and is an opportunity to learn about the role bees play in our lives. There will also be a live display hive.
For information on the Cherokee Beekeepers Association program or any other program at the McMinn Senior Activity Center, call 423-745-6830; visit www.mcminnseniors.com; or find the center on Facebook.
The Friends of Etowah Carnegie Library will hold their monthly book sale on Saturday, May 13.
The book sale is on the first floor of the library and will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
For more information, call 423-263-9475 or visit www.etowahlibrary.com
The Athens Parks and Recreation Department will hold the May 2023 dedication of the Veteran’s Brick Walk at Veterans Memorial Park on Sunday, May 21, at 2 p.m.
There will be 26 bricks dedicated during this ceremony to bring the total to 4,240. These bricks were purchased between August 2022 and February 2023. The names of each new veteran honored, with a brick placed in the walk, will be read aloud during the ceremony. Everyone is welcome to bring a lawn chair for seating and participate in honoring these veterans.
Anyone who purchased a miniature replica brick may pick those up during the ceremony or at the Recreation Office, located at 815 N. Jackson Street in Athens, beginning on Monday, May 22.
Bricks can be purchased for $50 to be placed in the walkway and $20 for a replica brick.
For more information on purchasing a brick or the dedication, call the Recreation Office at 744-2704 or email recreation@athenstn.gov
Wetmore Baptist Church will host a blood drive on Saturday, May 13, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
A bloodmobile will be located at the church at 9801 Highway 411 N. in Delano.
Donors are asked to eat a good meal, drink additional water, avoid energy drinks and bring their identification.
The Athens Police Department has announced a partnership with Community Partners Group, a Tennessee-based company that creates informational booklets for children and citizens.
These booklets contain educational and informational resources to raise awareness in various categories ranging from child bullying, elder abuse, financial crimes, and more.
“Chief Fred Schultz and I are excited to get this program launched as it will raise awareness about protecting yourself from being a potential victim. We are working with citizens and businesses to come together and educate one another about scams that are hitting our community and ways to protect yourself and your neighbor. These books will provide another fun resource for children dealing with bullying too,” said Lt. Blake Witt.
Businesses will be contacted by a representative from Community Partners Group to contribute to the Athens Police Department’s efforts by purchasing ads. If businesses have any questions or concerns, they are advised to contact Witt at 423-744-2730.
Meigs County will hold its annual Memorial Day Vigil on Monday, May 29, behind the museum at 8 p.m.
All community members are invited to attend.
Candles will be provided.
The Athens Parks and Recreation Department’s 23rd Annual Free Kids Fishing Derby for ages 12 and under will be held Saturday, May 13, at the Athens Regional Park large lake.
Registration will begin at 7 a.m., with fishing from 8 to 11:30 a.m.
Prizes include a tagged fish worth $500, along with fishing tackle and other prizes, including additional cash fish. Participants do not need a fishing license to participate, but must bring their own fishing pole and bait and be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
To be eligible for prizes, participants must be able to cast and reel in their catch without assistance until the fish is on land. Tagged fish, including the $500 fish, must be caught during the event to be redeemed for prizes.
TWRA will be stocking the lake with rainbow trout prior to the derby. Once the lake is stocked, the lake will be closed for public fishing until after the fishing derby. Anyone fishing while the lake is closed will be subject to fines. After the derby, all TWRA rules will apply, including fishing licenses and trout stamps.
“We are so excited to host our annual fishing derby. The pond at Athens Regional Park is a great place to get acquainted with fishing and gives kids the chance to have fun in their local park. This is a great opportunity for young and first-time fishers to spend quality time with their parent or guardian learning how to fish,” said Program Coordinator Derek Phillips. “The $500 fish and a plethora of other prizes to be won make this event exciting for the angler, parents, and everyone in attendance. Even if you are not fishing, this is an awesome event to watch.”
Athens Regional Park is located at 2405 Decatur Pike in Athens off Exit 49 at I-75.
For more information, contact the Office of Parks & Recreation at 423-744-2704, email recreation@athenstn.gov or visit athenstn.gov
The McMinn County Election Commission has voted to consolidate Precinct 3 — McMinn Central High School and Precinct 4 — Englewood Elementary School.
Both precincts will now be Precinct 4 and all election day voting will be at Englewood School. New voter registration cards will be mailed out shortly after July 1.
Also, Precinct 10 — Tennessee College of Applied Technology has been relocated to McMinn County High School. Voting will be in the cafeteria and there will be more parking available for voters. New voter registration cards will be mailed out shortly after July 1.
March 5, 2024, will be the presidential preference primary and county primary. To make voting simpler, keep your name and address updated if anything changes. You may make changes in person at the McMinn County Election Commission office, located at 6 E. Madison Avenue in Athens, or by making the changes on your voter registration card and mailing it to P.O. Box 746, Athens, TN 37371-0746, or online at www.govotetn.gov
For any further information, call the office at 423-745-0843.
According to the McMinn County Highway Department, County Road 718 (Nipper Road) will be closed until Friday, May 12, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. daily for sink hole repair by TDOT.
The Good Faith Clinic will be open on the campus of Christ Community Church, located at 18 S. Congress Parkway in Athens, on Tuesday, May 23 and 30. Refills at 3 p.m. and doctor visits at 3:30 p.m.
The Good Faith Clinic is primary health care for residents of McMinn and Meigs counties, ages 18-64, who do not have any form of medical insurance, including TennCare.
The Athens Public Works Department announces the following:
Due to continuing increases in residential garbage collection volumes, the Public Works Sanitation Division is updating its garbage collection policy.
This change is amending the existing policy that all garbage totes must be placed to the road “no later than 7 a.m. the day of your scheduled pick-up” to all garbage totes must be placed to the road “the night before your scheduled pick-up day.” This will allow garbage pickup earlier in the morning to ensure collection is completed before landfills close.
For more information, contact the Public Works Department at 423-744-2745.
The McMinn Senior Activity Center has announced the beginning of several social clubs for older adults 50 and up.
The center is looking to begin a wide variety of clubs, including book clubs, card groups such as bridge, knitting, chess, and a walking club among others.
Clubs will be held at the McMinn Senior Activity Center, which is open 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday and later hours for established club meetings and is located at 205 McMinn Avenue in Athens. No advanced registration is required; most club materials are provided.
For more information or to suggest your own club idea, contact the center at 423-745-6830 or visit in person.
Registration is now open for Junior 4-H Camp, which will be held May 29-June 2, 2023, at Clyde Austin 4-H Center in Greeneville.
The registration deadline is May 19, 2023, at 4:30 p.m.
This camp is for youth who are in fourth through sixth grade as of Jan. 1, 2023. The five-day camp will include swimming, shooting sports, mini golf, group sports, zip-line, tubing, nature hikes, crafts, woodworking, T-shirt, airbrushing, gaa-gaa, four-square, wildlife, music and more.
Registration forms must be finalized at the McMinn County UT Extension Office.
Camp spaces are filled on a first-come, first-served basis. Once quotas are filled, registrations will cease and a waiting list will be established. You will be notified of your status. Camp fees are non-refundable.
The cost is $300 per camper and tickets may be purchased online at https://secure.touchnet .com/C21610_ustores/web/product_detail.jsp?PRODUCTID= 2799&SINGLE STORE=true
The cost includes transportation, lodging, meals, camp T-shirt, and activities.
The Athens Regional Park playground will be closed to the public until further notice.
The purpose of this closure is to make playground improvements. The department advises that this area will be posted no trespassing and that it is unsafe due to heavy equipment working in the area.
For more information, contact Parks & Recreation at 423-744-2704.
