Kelley Weber is the new executive director for the HOPE Center.
Weber stated that it is an “honor and a privilege” to serve the HOPE Center with her new title.
“This position allows me to give back to the communities in which we serve,” Weber said. “For the past four years as assistant director, I have had the privilege to get to know many wonderful community members and see how they are selfless in giving to those that need extra support in a time of crisis. As the assistant director, I was successful in obtaining grant funding to provide services for the agency, develop community partnerships, increase staff, develop programs and training for community awareness and overseeing the financial component of the agency.”
According to Weber, all of those responsibilities allowed her transition to her new position “seamlessly.”
“The agency has continued to thrive in the transition thanks to the forethought of the board of directors and former executive director in creating such a strategic succession plan,” she stated. “I am excited to see how the agency continues to move forward in the movement ending domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse.”
Weber became interested in the HOPE center through her previous work as a teacher.
“As a teacher I witnessed firsthand how generational violence affects our communities,” she said. “The students oftentime were caught in the middle of situations that were beyond their control. In my decision to leave education, I knew that I wanted to make a more specialized impact on the students that I had in my classroom. Domestic violence and sexual assault affected numerous children that I had over the course of my career as an educator. When I took this job four years ago, within the first six months at the HOPE Center we served six of the kids that I once had in the classroom the year before.”
She believes that moment was what told her she was meant to be at the HOPE Center.
“As the executive director it is my hope that I will continue to stand in the gap for those that are seeking support during the difficult times that they are facing,” she expressed.
Her intentions for the HOPE Center moving forward are to continue to grow the services they provide to victims.
“Moving forward, my focus is to create a center where victims of adult sexual assault can come to receive all services in one location that allows them to feel safe and supported,” she noted. “I would like to grow the community awareness around these topics, in doing so I feel that the communities we serve will be better able to stand up for and support the victims.”
Weber also is seeking to get the word out to the community that the month of April is Child Abuse Awareness and Sexual Assault Awareness Month.
“The HOPE Center will be conducting events surrounding these two awareness topics,” Weber expressed. “There will be a PINWHEEL garden and Blue Ribbon in the park to signify those children who have been abused. We will also be conducting the Teal Heel project, where a pair of shoes represents a victim of sexual assault.”
Weber graduated from McMinn Central High School before obtaining her BA in Human Development with a specialty in Early Childhood Development with a K-8 teaching license from Lee University.
She obtained her Master’s Degree from Cumberland University.
She taught at Etowah City School for eight years — two years as a kindergarten teacher and six years teaching 6th, 7th and 8th grades in language arts. She also taught at Lake Forest Middle School in Cleveland as an 8th grade language arts teacher for 10 years and has spent four years with the HOPE Center as assistant director.
She grew up in Etowah where she lived for 30 years.
Her family consists of her grandmother, who lives in Etowah, and her daughter, who is in her second year of college.
Organizations she has been a part of include: United Way of McMinn and Meigs Counties; the Governor’s Task Force on Domestic Violence; the Tennessee chapter of Children’s Advocacy Centers; National Children’s Alliance Accreditation Centers; United Way of the Ocoee Region; multi-disciplinary committee member for Child Protective Investigation Team; committee member of Sexual Assault Response Team; chairman of Domestic Violence Advisory Committee; and Office of Criminal Justice Program Agency.
When not working in the non-profit field, she enjoys working outside, running and spending time with her family.
Those who are in need of the HOPE Centers services can go to their website at thehopecenterinc.com or call their 24 hour hotline at 423-745-5289.
“Teresa Grant has been the executive director for the Hope Center for 23 years and it has been a pleasure and honor to learn from such a remarkable leader in the community,” Weber expressed. “Her passion for the causes the agency serves is infectious. In learning from this I will continue to expand our services and reaching out to help our communities by empowering those in crisis from traumatic events.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.