The Athens Department of Parks & Recreation has announced the 36th Annual 2022 Daddy Daughter Dance will be held on Friday, March 25, at 7:30 p.m., and Saturday, March 26, at 1 p.m., 4 p.m., and 7:30 p.m. Dances will be held in the McMinn County High School cafeteria.
Tickets may be purchased online, at athenstn.gov/parks, at the recreation office in City Hall, located at 815 North Jackson Street, or by phone by calling 423-744-2700 ext. 3.
As of 8 a.m. Thursday, 99 tickets remain for Friday at 7:30 p.m., 364 tickets remain for Saturday at 1 p.m. and 178 tickets remain for Saturday at 4 p.m. Tickets for the Saturday 7:30 p.m. dance have sold out. Tickets will be on sale until 5 p.m. Friday, March 25, or until all the tickets are sold.
Tickets are $12 each and must be purchased prior to the dance, as no tickets are sold at the door.
Picture vouchers are also available for $14, which includes two 5x7s and eight wallets. Picture vouchers may be purchased in advance or at the dance.
For more information, contact the Parks & Recreation Department by phone at 423-744-2700, ext. 3; by e-mail at recreation@athenstn.gov; or visit www.athenstn.gov/parks
•
The Athens Public Works Department announces the following street closure:
The area to be affected is Long Street, from Washington Avenue to Madison Avenue. This closure will be from Monday, March 21, at 6 a.m. until Thursday, March 31, at 6 p.m. The purpose for this closure is a roof replacement.
Motorists are advised to use extreme caution, watch for detour and traffic control signage, pedestrians, and work crews. Motorists should allocate additional time for traffic delays when traveling in this area.
For more information, contact the Public Works Department at 423-744-2745.
•
4-H Junior Camp sign up day will be Monday, March 28, at 9 a.m. at the McMinn Higher Education Center, located at 2345 Denso Drive in Athens.
This sign up is for fourth through sixth grade McMinn County 4-H members. There are limited spots available and, on this day only, there will be an offer of $100 off the total cost of camp.
Camp dates are June 6-10 and the camp is held at the Clyde Austin 4-H Center in Greeneville. The total cost of the camp is $340 and includes transportation, indoor lodging, meals, activities, and more.
Visit mcminn.tennessee.edu or Facebook to watch a video about camp or call for any other questions at 423-745-2852.
•
The Athens Parks and Recreation Department has announced a new health initiative challenging McMinn countians to Walk for the Health of McMinn.
This program is designed to encourage everyone to get outside and get some exercise. The parks department has organized walking groups at several city parks throughout the week, or participants are encouraged to go out on their own and log their miles. The goal is to have the community log their miles and by Aug. 23 to have reached 53,276 miles as a community, which equals a mile for every resident in McMinn County.
“We are so excited to start this new program and encourage everyone to be moving more whether you are running, rolling, strolling or walking. It’s no secret that obesity rates are crazy high and as a parks department, we want to do something about it. We have created a quick online form to log and enter miles and we are encouraging schools, businesses, and community organizations to organize their own walks to help us reach our goal. We are planning a completion party for Aug. 23, 2022, which is the 200th anniversary that our city was incorporated. We hope to have a lot to celebrate that day,” stated Program Coordinator Brianna Baker.
To get your school, business, or organization involved, contact Brianna Baker at bbaker@athenstn.gov
For more information, contact the Office of Parks & Recreation at 423-744-2700, ext. 3.
•
Nominations are now being accepted for the Athens Young Woman of the Year award and the Athens Young Man of the Year award.
Both awards will be presented at the Athens Area Chamber of Commerce Annual Banquet on April 21. These awards are sponsored by Tennessee Wesleyan University.
Candidates for the Young Man of the Year and Young Woman of the Year awards must be 39 years of age or younger and the date of birth should be included on the application. Candidates should exhibit leadership qualities and participate in providing overall contributions to community welfare.
Nomination forms are available upon request by calling 423-746-5202 and nominations should be sent to: President’s Office, Tennessee Wesleyan University, 204 E. College St., Athens, TN, 37303.
The deadline for nominations is Wednesday, March 30.
•
Good Faith Clinic will meet this month on Tuesday, March 22 and 29, at Christ Community Church, located on Congress Parkway in Athens.
Refills are at 3 p.m. and doctor visits are at 3:30 p.m.
Appointments for the annual Health Fair will also be made during the March clinics.
•
Artwork is currently being displayed at the Etowah Carnegie Library by artist Barbara Ensley of the Community Artist League.
Ensley’s exhibit “The Invisible Thread” is a celebration of the interconnectedness of life. This series of 20 paintings were not painted consecutively. Instead, Ensley switched between canvases allowing each layer of acrylic to dry in between. The paint remaining when an image was completed became the beginning of the next painting. The result of this process is an “invisible thread” of paint that ties all these pieces together in a fluid but cohesive manner.
The library is located at 723 Ohio Ave in Etowah and may be reached by calling 423-263-9475.
•
The Athens Parks and Recreation Department is now accepting applications for certified lifeguards and a pool manager for the Ingleside Pool.
The summer pool season will be in operation with training beginning May 23 and running through end of September for parties. The City of Athens is seeking mature, dependable, friendly staff to continue operating the Ingleside Pool in a professional capacity.
Complete applications and turn them in to the Human Resources Department. Applications can be obtained online or in the Human Resources office in City Hall.
If interested in a lifeguarding position, but not yet certified, the City of Athens is hosting a Red Cross Lifeguarding Course May 19-23. Registration is available online or with the Parks Department.
For more information, contact the Office of Parks & Recreation at 423-744-2700, ext. 3, or email the department at recreation@athenstn.gov or visit the website at www.athenstn.gov/parks
•
The Athens Parks and Recreation Department has announced a Food Truck Night along with a display of the City of Athens fleet vehicles and equipment at Market Park on March 31 from 5 to 8 p.m.
Participants are encouraged to have dinner from a food truck and explore the trucks and machines that the City of Athens operates.
Food trucks must be health department inspected and pre-registered. All interested food trucks should return a completed application to the Parks and Recreation Department, limit to the first six food trucks.
“We held our first food truck night with such success this fall, and we have been super excited to schedule another. We had a great crowd and the food trucks sold out, so it was a win for all of us,” said Athens Parks and Recreation Program Coordinator Brianna Baker.
For more information, contact the Office of Parks & Recreation at 423-744-2700, ext. 3.
•
The 76th Annual Awards Meeting, sponsored by the Athens Area Chamber of Commerce, will be held on Thursday, April 21, at The Barn at Faith Farms starting at 5:30 p.m.
Each year at the event, the chamber honors members of the community with various awards.
Tickets are now on sale and are available for purchase at the Chamber of Commerce Office, located at 13 North Jackson Street, or by phone at 745-0334.
•
The Etowah Arts Commission and the East Tennessee Arts Center have announced the Regional Middle School Student Art Show, open to all middle school students in Bradley, London, McMinn, Monroe, Polk, Meigs, and Roane counties.
This a juried art show with awards to the best two- and three-dimensional artworks. The show will be held in the Nancy Cantrell Dender Gallery at the Etowah Arts Commission for the month of April 2022 with a reception and awards presented on Saturday, April 9, from 6 to 9 p.m.
The show will be open from April 6 through April 30, Monday through Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.
Entries are due on April 1 and 2 and only one piece of art may be entered per student.
For more information, contact Venesa Vanskiver, director, Etowah Arts Commission, by emailing info@etowaharts.org or by calling 423-263-7608.
•
Nominations are being taken for the Polk County High School Alumni Association’s Hall of Fame. Nominations are open to every PCHS graduate.
Each nominee must be a PCHS graduate — 1913 to present — who has distinguished himself/herself in such a way as to reflect favorably on PCHS and the educational opportunities afforded them. The nominee should have made a significant contribution to the community, county or country in which they reside that is beneficial to the welfare of all its residents.
Nominees may have excelled in scholastic, medical, judicial, community service, clerical or other fields or endeavors.
Nominations will be accepted in writing through April 1.
Nominations should include a listing of the nominee’s qualifications and an essay by the person making the nomination stating in 200 words or less why the individual would make a worthy Hall of Fame inductee.
Posthumous nominees are welcome.
The alumni association officers will serve as the nomination committee and will be solely responsible for the selection of winners.
The induction will be made at the annual Alumni Association Banquet on the first Saturday in June.
Nominations should be emailed to LaMone Lowery Rose at gem_players@bellsouth.net, or mailed to Polk County Alumni Association, P.O. Box 353, Benton, TN 37307.
•
•
The City of Niota is hosting a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site on Main Street near the old library building.
The site will operate on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday of each week. Anyone interested can register online at www.mycovidtestnow.com or on site, and also by calling 1-800-336-9507.
The PCR (nasal or oral) 48 to 72 hour rapid test is available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.