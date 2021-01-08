A native Athenian has assumed a significant role at the University of Tennessee Chattanooga.
UTC Chancellor Dr. Steven Angle has announced the appointment of Tyler Forrest as vice chancellor for finance and administration at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, effective Jan. 1.
Angle noted in a news release that this is a critical position for someone to hold at the university.
“The vice chancellor for finance and administration is one of the most important positions on campus,” he said. “Dr. Richard Brown has worked with Tyler for several years to prepare him for this role. Tyler has proven himself to be a team player who understands the UT and UTC budget and has built trust in his relationships at every level. President (Randy) Boyd and UT Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer David Miller fully support Tyler’s appointment.”
Angle said this promotion is a positive indicator for the job Forrest has done.
“Tyler has demonstrated continual professional growth, with consistent advancement through the financial and budget ranks,” Angle said. “He joined the UTC staff in January 2007 as a student worker in Auxiliary Services, reconciling ledgers. Shortly after earning his undergraduate degree in finance, Tyler began financial analyst duties before moving to the Budget and Finance Department — progressing from assistant director to associate director to director to executive director.
“In 2016, Tyler was named assistant vice chancellor for budget and financial services. The following year, he was named associate vice chancellor for administration and finance. His new role ensures continuity of the university’s budget and finance functions.”
Forrest is not new to the university, as he started as a student and is continuing his education career there as well.
“Tyler was a member of the inaugural University of Tennessee Executive Leadership Institute cohort and served as a member of numerous UTC and UT System committees and task forces,” Angle said. “As a student, Tyler gained incredible insight into how our university operates. His involvement in campus activities and government included serving as president of the Student Government Association. After his sophomore year, Tennessee Gov. Phil Bredesen appointed him to the University of Tennessee Board of Trustees, where Tyler was exposed to the operations of all UT campuses and the UT System.
“Tyler graduated magna cum laude with his UTC bachelor’s degree and earned an MBA from our institution. He is nearing completion of a doctorate of philosophy in learning and leadership from UTC. His doctoral dissertation is titled ‘Tennessee’s Performance Funding Model: A Mixed Methods Study Designed to Predict Future Success.’ He is a thought leader on this subject, both as a scholar and having worked with the model since its implementation.”
Angle added that a search has begun to replace Forrest in the position he vacated to take on the new role.
“A national search to fill the associate vice chancellor of finance and administration position, where Tyler previously served, has been launched,” he said. “Vicki Farnsworth, vice chancellor for information technology and chief information officer, will chair the search committee. Chris Sherbesman, who currently serves as the executive director of budget and finance, will serve as the interim associate vice chancellor of finance and administration until the conclusion of the search.”
