Bicentennial Park has continued to be a popular destination in McMinn County.
According to McMinn County Mayor John Gentry, the park between Athens and Etowah maintained a solid booking schedule for this year.
“Looking ahead, there is only one weekend in March open, one weekend in April, May is totally booked, one weekend in June and two weekends in July are all that is left for reservations for next spring and summer,” Gentry said. “Reservations opened in December and all that was filled within the month. Only four weekends are available through July.”
Among the reservations, the park is still home to the McMinn Flag Football League, the McMinn Highlanders Rugby Team, Tennessee Wesleyan University lacrosse and soccer, Central Knights and even the Chattanooga Red Wolves rent it weekly.
“I still run into people who have never gone up to the park and seen it so I encourage everyone to go up and have a look at it,” Gentry expressed. “The playground is probably underutilized during the day. While we always talk about the park being booked, that is mainly for tournaments, but the playground is always available for the community. During the day the fields are typically open for people who would like to go but it is first come, first serve.”
Gentry recommends anyone who wishes to utilize a field to check the schedules posted daily on the concession stands to know when fields would be available.
Another popular feature to be reserved at the park is the pavilions.
The pavilions have become a popular site for birthday parties, but officials require a small fee to reserve.
“The thing that we would like to do next is convert our remaining two outfields from grass into turf,” Gentry said. “I think if we can do that we can possibly attract more soccer tournaments by making smaller fields in the outfields of the baseball fields like we currently have for the big field.”
Gentry noted that attempting to expand the complex would be difficult.
“We are landlocked between County Road 750 and the landfill beside it,” he said. “We can only grow in one direction. The topography really limits our growth but we encourage people to use the park. Every time that we have spoken to anybody who has visited they have been very impressed to have a facility like that in the county. It’s a great place to walk and one think that I would like to add out there, in the future, would be a walking trail.”
