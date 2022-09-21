Meigs County Sheriff Jackie Melton and Chief Deputy Brian Malone recently urged citizens to be aware of the dangers of Fentanyl.
While there have been warnings nationally and regionally about it, Melton and Malone stated that currently fentanyl hasn’t made too much of a presence in the county.
“In the last year, I think we had an overdose where the evidence showed that fentanyl was involved, but other than that we haven’t seen much,” Melton said. “We have had a few pills but not the powder and right now the pills are what we are beginning to see.”
McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy recently stated in The Daily Post-Athenian that a single fentanyl pill could be fatal.
“We’ve had one overdose death due to fentanyl,” Malone added. “We have had numerous overdoses, but they were not fatal. Narcan was able to save them.”
Narcan is an opioid overdose treatment that is being carried by many law enforcement officials.
According to Malone, the county had a case a few months ago where a large amount of pills were collected.
“We arrested a guy with over 1,000 fentanyl pills worth over $20,000,” Malone noted.
Melton stated that fentanyl abuse is a growing concern across the country.
“The alert has been out for a little while and hopefully the citizens will take note of the dangers of this,” Melton said.
Typically, fentanyl is a prescriptive pain medication that is managed in low amounts for prescriptions, however new information has allegedly shown that concentrated pills are being mass produced in Mexico and being brought across the border into the United States.
“A lot of what we have found is that fentanyl is being combined with methamphetamine,” Malone stated. “We are combining forces with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to try to curb this. We’ve had a couple of recent busts where we got pure fentanyl pills off the street, but we are just trying to fight and curb it from coming into our county.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.