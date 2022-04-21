Four McMinn County Schools students received awards at a regional fair in Chattanooga recently for projects they completed in Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math (STEAM).
One set of students was also chosen to represent MCS at the International Science and Engineering Fair in Atlanta this May.
During Thursday’s McMinn County School Board meeting, McMinn County High School Instructional Coach Cynthia Moses announced that four students received awards out of nine who competed at the Chattanooga Regional Science and Engineering Fair recently.
“We have had a very active STEAM program in McMinn County for about the past 10 years,” Moses said.
She added that the science teachers at both McMinn County and McMinn Central high schools had a major impact on the students as they prepared to compete.
“I want to say how thankful we are for the support from our science teachers in mentoring these students,” she said.
Love Patel and Mason Headrick, both of MCHS, came away with the Senior Division Regeneron ISEF Grand Prize from the competition, which secured their spot in the upcoming international fair in May.
The duo focused their project on decreasing ocean acidification and global warming by reducing the amount of ambient carbon dioxide in the atmosphere. Their plan was to use an absorbent to collect CO2 from the atmosphere and other marine ecosystems.
Along with the grand prize, they were also awarded the Yale Science and Engineering Association Award for Most Outstanding Exhibit in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics.
The international fair is set to feature more than 3,000 other students from around the world in the competition.
MCHS’ Taylor Queen earned first place in Environmental Engineering and the Ricoh Sustainable Development Award for her project as well.
Queen’s focus was on creating a cost efficient, biodegradable replacement for commercially used fish nets. She wove together her own nets using four different materials and tested them by submerging them over periods of time in water. She then evaluated the amount they degraded over time.
Vidhi Patel, also of MCHS, put her attention toward determining how reliable eyewitness testimony is in deciding innocence or guilt and how memory can be affected over time.
To do that, she randomly selected eight teachers and eight students and read each of them a prompt on the first day. Then, she had them answer a questionnaire two weeks, six weeks and five months after receiving the prompt to see how their memory held up.
For her project, she earned second place in Behavioral and Social Sciences as well as the American Psychological Association Award for Achievement in Research in Psychological Science.
The lone two freshmen representing McMinn County at the regional fair were Central’s Addison Williams and Kendyl McConkey.
The duo focused their project on helping children who have sensory issues concentrate in a classroom environment. To that end, they created an enclosure — one they hoped could become portable — so the child could be in their own space and focus on the teaching.
Alice-Grace Beavers, Haslam Scholarship winner from MCHS, also competed at the regional fair with her project developing skin care products from CBD oil.
Also competing were MCHS’ Brettany Lee and Diondre’ Green, who won at the county level prior to representing McMinn County at the regional level. They studied whether or not a person’s ability to speak influenced how trustworthy they were perceived.
“You all made us so proud,” MCS Board Chair Sharon Brown said.
