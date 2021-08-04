Theft from a church led to an indictment against two Meigs County residents recently.
The Tennessee Comptroller’s Office, working in conjunction with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, and at the request of the District Attorney General of the 9th Judicial District, has completed an investigation resulting in the indictment of Carolyn Mullins and her son, William “Larry” Mullins.
Investigators determined the duo allegedly stole $83,710.82 from Peakland Baptist Church in Meigs County. The church is home to approximately four members.
On Feb. 18, 2019, a fire destroyed the church’s sanctuary building. Church members decided to rebuild using $189,000 in insurance proceeds, but the reconstruction was not completed due to a lack of funds.
Larry and Carolyn Mullins had served the church as treasurer and assistant church treasurer, respectively, and they were reportedly the only authorized signatories on the church bank accounts.
Investigators allegedly revealed the Mullins stole most of the $83,710.82 by making internet transfers and withdrawals from the church bank accounts to their personal accounts. They also reportedly wrote church checks for cash to themselves and they made personal purchases at Walmart for items such as gift cards, cigarettes, cash back, a ring and clothing.
The Mullins did reportedly transfer $12,221.31 back to the church; however, a balance of $71,489.51 is still owed the church.
In July 2021, the Meigs County Grand Jury indicted William Larry Mullins on one count of theft over $60,000 and Carolyn Mullins on one count of theft over $60,000.
This is the second comptroller’s office investigation completed pursuant to Tennessee Code Annotated § 8-4-209, which was passed by the General Assembly in 2019 and allows the comptroller’s office to assist district attorneys general and the TBI in the investigation of private funds if the comptroller deems the investigation to be in the public interest.
“It’s a best practice for churches to have someone other than treasurer reconcile the monthly bank statements and review financial activity,” said Comptroller Jason Mumpower. “Separating financial responsibilities reduces the risk of errors or fraudulent activity.”
To view the investigative report, go to: https://comptroller.tn.gov/office-functions/investigations/find.html
Log In
